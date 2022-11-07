'They're Looking for Every Advantage': GOP Sues to Block Thousands of Ballots in Key States

National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.\r\n\r\nIn states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, right-wing organizations and Republican groups animated by former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 have filed lawsuits seeking to toss ballots on technical grounds, potentially disenfranchising thousands of voters for failing to put a date on the outer envelope of a ballot or other small mistakes.\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;ve calculated that this is a way that they can win more seats.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdditionally, Republicans in Pennsylvania sued in an unsuccessful attempt to block counties from notifying voters about technical errors on their ballots.\r\n\r\nLast week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with GOP groups in ruling that mail-in and absentee ballots without a date on the outer envelope cannot be counted. Voting rights organizations are fighting back, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said in a statement Sunday that \u0022no voter should be disenfranchised simply because they made a minor error in filling out their ballot.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This was not a controversial concept in our country or our commonwealth until recently, with the rise of the Big Lie and the efforts to spread mis- and disinformation in the days leading up to the general election,\u0022 Wolf added. \u0022I urge counties to continue to ensure that every vote counts.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn Georgia, home to a razor-close U.S. Senate race that could decide control of the upper chamber, right-wingers have challenged the eligibility of tens of thousands of individual voters, making use of a GOP-crafted law allowing state residents to file an unlimited number of challenges.\r\n\r\nRepublican groups in several states—including Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada—have also filed lawsuits aimed at requiring the appointment of more Republican poll workers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;re looking for every advantage they can get, and they\u0026#039;ve calculated that this is a way that they can win more seats,\u0022 Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for the democracy watchdog group Common Cause, told The Washington Post, which reported Monday that \u0022the potential for chaos is especially high in Pennsylvania, where the legal fight is ongoing and could influence or postpone the outcome in some of the state\u0026#039;s tightest races.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlbert went on to note that \u0022research has shown that absentee ballots are more likely to be discarded if they are voted by young people and people of color, which are not generally seen as the Republican base.\u0022\r\n\r\nMore than 40 million ballots have been cast thus far ahead of Election Day, but Republican candidates and former President Donald Trump have baselessly sowed doubt about mail-in voting and urged their supporters to cast their ballots in person on November 8.\r\n\r\n\u0022If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early,\u0022 the Associated Press recently noted, \u0022it could lead to long lines on Election Day and would push back processing of those late-arriving mailed ballots. Those ballots likely would not get counted until the next day or later.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLegal fights could delay ballot counting even further, meaning it could take weeks to determine the final election outcome in every state.\r\n\r\nCiting data from Democracy Docket, Bloomberg reported Monday that \u0022more lawsuits have been filed this year than in all of 2020 by Democrats and Republicans challenging everything from who can vote to where ballots are collected and monitored.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So far, at least 157 suits were filed by partisans, and more are likely after Election Day,\u0022 the outlet noted. \u0022In 2020, there were about 150, including dozens of failed attempts by Republicans to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile voting rights groups have filed lawsuits designed to preserve the franchise and expand ballot access, Republican legal challenges aim to do the opposite in the name of \u0022election integrity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not about stopping fraud,\u0022 Clifford Levine, a Pittsburgh-based election lawyer for Democrats, told the Post. \u0022It\u0026#039;s about discounting mail ballots. There\u0026#039;s just no question.\u0022