Wyden Slams 'Unfettered Access' for Law Enforcement to Passport Data of 145 Million Americans

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on Friday released a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding reforms to the practice of allowing 25 federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies \u0022unfettered access\u0022 to the passport application data of over 145 million Americans.\r\n\r\n\u0022The department has voluntarily taken on this role, and in doing so, prioritized the interests of other agencies over those of law-abiding Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\nYahoo News, which first revealed the letter Thursday, noted that the Oregon Democrat uncovered the State Department\u0026#039;s practice during his ongoing probe into the outlet\u0026#039;s reporting about Operation Whistle Pig, a leak investigation launched by officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) National Targeting Center.\r\n\r\nThe letter explains that according to the public version of a report on the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) review of the incident, \u0022a CBP officer in a unit that was supposed to be looking into forced labor abuses inappropriately accessed the passport application of a U.S. journalist for purposes of \u0026#039;vetting\u0026#039;\u0022 the reporter.\r\n\r\nWyden stressed to Blinken that \u0022in the normal course of criminal investigations and intelligence collection, federal officers must rely on legal processes,\u0022 such as subpoenas or court orders, to obtain such personal information, and \u0022the fact that many of the same records are readily available to federal agents through direct access to State Department passport applications removes any checks and invites exactly the kind of abuses detailed in the OIG report.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The department\u0026#039;s mission does not include providing dozens of other government agencies with self-service access to 145 million Americans\u0026#039; personal data,\u0022 the letter highlights. \u0022The department has voluntarily taken on this role, and in doing so, prioritized the interests of other agencies over those of law-abiding Americans. While there is a legitimate role for the use of this information by law enforcement, the current unregulated system of interagency access to millions of Americans\u0026#039; records goes far beyond what a reasonable person would expect or tolerate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith a deadline of December 9, the senator asked the secretary to provide him with a list of all agencies with access to the data and any agreements governing it; details on how often agencies have accessed the data; and what lessons the State Department has learned from \u0022clear abuses\u0022 by CBP personnel, along with action it is taking to prevent similar problems in the future.\r\n\r\nWyden also called on the State Department to:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tDevelop a policy to determine whether an agency is accessing the data for a legitimate purpose;\r\n\tNotify Americans when their data is accessed, with clearly defined exceptions;\r\n\tAnnually publish statistics on data requests; and\r\n\tWork with other agencies that have expertise on privacy to ensure its policies align with best practices.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The State Department did not respond to Yahoo News\u0026#039; questions about Wyden\u0026#039;s letter and if it would come up with the plan his office requested,\u0022 the outlet reported Thursday.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Rachel Levinson-Waldman, managing director of the Liberty \u0026amp; National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, told Yahoo News that \u0022the use of passport data to vet Americans for no justifiable purpose sets off alarm bells.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This data includes such sensitive information as an applicant\u0026#039;s Social Security number, date of birth, gender identity, and every name they have ever used,\u0022 Levinson-Waldman noted.\r\n\r\n\u0022If the State Department has no mechanism to vet the purposes for which government agents seek to access this data, it is extremely vulnerable to misuse and abuse, whether to conduct unsanctioned fishing expeditions on political antagonists or to stalk a former domestic partner,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Sen. Wyden\u0026#039;s inquiries are critical, and the State Department should take immediate steps to significantly tighten access to this data and track the uses to which it is put.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSean Vikta, senior policy counsel at Demand Progress Education Fund, similarly welcomed the senator\u0026#039;s letter in a statement Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sen. Wyden is right to raise the alarm regarding the State Department\u0026#039;s mishandling of sensitive personal information of 145 million Americans,\u0022 he said. \u0022We have already seen passport information misused by federal agencies, including to gather detailed personal information on a congressional staffer, a journalist, and her family, and it is highly likely that an investigation will identify additional abuses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Sharing information of this kind, especially in such an indiscriminate manner and without privacy protections or legally required procedures,\u0022 he warned, \u0022allows untold federal agents to engage in problematic fishing expeditions and creates vulnerabilities like the one that allowed foreign adversaries to steal 22.1 million records concerning applications for security clearances.\u0022