Judge Grants NY AG's Request for Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization

A New York judge on Thursday granted the state Attorney General Letitia James\u0026#039; request for an independent monitor to supervise the businesses of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is a defendant in a fraud lawsuit recently filed by James.\r\n\r\n\u0022Time and time again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump cannot evade the law for personal gain.\u0022\r\n\r\nNew York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron issued an order approving James\u0026#039; motion for the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee Trump\u0026#039;s dealings with financial institutions, as well as any major asset sales.\r\n\r\nIn a statement welcoming Thursday\u0026#039;s order, James said that \u0022time and time again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump cannot evade the law for personal gain.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s decision will ensure that Donald Trump and his companies cannot continue the extensive fraud that we uncovered and will require the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee compliance at the Trump Organization,\u0022 she added. \u0022No number of lawsuits, delay tactics, or threats will stop our pursuit of justice.\u0022\r\n\r\nJames accuses the former president and other members of his business organization of \u0022engaging in ongoing and extensive acts of fraud in the preparation of Mr. Trump\u0026#039;s annual statements of financial condition\u0022 in violation of state executive and criminal laws.\r\n\r\nIn September, James\u0026#039; office sued Trump and three of his children—Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump—for what the lawsuit called \u0022staggering\u0022 fraud.\r\n\r\nAccording to James, \u0022Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Since Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization became aware of [the attorney general\u0026#039;s] investigation, they have continued to engage in many practices they knew to be improper or fraudulent,\u0022 James\u0026#039; office asserted, \u0022including on Mr. Trump\u0026#039;s 2021 statement of financial condition.\u0022