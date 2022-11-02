'Biden Is Right' That 'Democracy Itself' Is at Stake in Midterms: Progressives

Progressives responded to U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s Wednesday night speech by agreeing with his warning that \u0022democracy itself\u0022 is at stake in the November 8 midterm elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022MAGA Republicans are running up and down the ballot, including for election administration positions, to undermine our democracy and the will of voters.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden is right,\u0022 declared a statement from the advocacy organization Stand Up America.\r\n\r\n\u0022With less than a week until Election Day, President Biden sounded the alarm that this is not a typical midterm election,\u0022 said the group\u0026#039;s president and founder, Sean Eldridge. \u0022MAGA Republicans are running up and down the ballot, including for election administration positions, to undermine our democracy and the will of voters.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At the end of the day, this election is not just about Democrats versus Republicans,\u0022 he added. \u0022Democracy itself is on the ballot, and Americans across the political spectrum must come together to defeat election deniers and preserve our fundamental freedoms, including our freedom to choose our leaders.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s speech was hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) He spoke at Union Stations, a few blocks away from the U.S. Capitol:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden began by addressing the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at their San Francisco home. David DePape, who was allegedly looking for the speaker, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault. The president connected the incident to the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.\r\n\r\nFormer President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Bie Lie\u0022 that he won the 2020 election has \u0022fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,\u0022 Biden said, echoing his September speech in Philadelphia. \u0022In this moment, we have to confront those lies with the truth. The very future of our nation depends on it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My fellow Americans,\u0022 he continued, \u0022we\u0026#039;re facing a defining moment—an inflection point—and we must, with one overwhelming, unified voice, speak as a country and say there\u0026#039;s no place... for voter intimidation or political violence in America, whether it\u0026#039;s directed at Democrats or Republicans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I know there\u0026#039;s a lot at stake in these midterm elections, from our economy, to the safety of our streets, to our personal freedoms, the future of healthcare, Social Security, Medicare—it\u0026#039;s all important,\u0022 the president said. \u0022But there\u0026#039;s something else at state: democracy itself.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s message to the nation comes as several Republican candidates running for various public offices—including roles that could impact future elections—continue to spread Trump\u0026#039;s Big Lie and push for policies that undermine the will of voters.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden is right to raise the alarm about threats facing our democracy,\u0022 the ACLU tweeted late Wednesday. \u0022The real threat to democracy is those who would discourage participation through myths of election fraud and baseless and dangerous theories that deny the outcome of valid election results.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Politicians are using these unfounded claims to try to undermine confidence in our democratic process. But we know our rights,\u0022 the group added. \u0022Access to the ballot is the cornerstone of democracy—and come Election Day, we will vote.\u0022