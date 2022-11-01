Sign up for our newsletter.

A photo of the Nord Stream 2 leak

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 is seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm. (Photo: Danish Defense)

Without Providing Any, Kremlin Claims It Has Evidence UK Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

"We will think about further steps," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "It definitely cannot be left like this."

Kenny Stancil

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the United Kingdom of "directing and coordinating" a late-September assault on the Nord Stream pipeline system that transports gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

"Our intelligence services have data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There is evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, in a terrorist attack on vital energy infrastructure, not Russian, but international," said Peskov.

However, the Kremlin failed to provide any evidence to substantiate its allegations. London has rejected Moscow's accusations.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, "There are no official documents yet." Novak said Tuesday that Russia's investigation into the causes of the pipeline explosions "is still in progress."

"Of course, Gazprom management receives reports in real-time," Novak added, referring to Russia's state-owned energy company. "I believe there is some information, but I can't tell you, because this is an ongoing process, they have just started working."

Without offering any details, Peskov urged the West to "carefully" analyze Moscow's findings, adding that the apparent blasts "cannot be put aside."

"We will think about further steps," said Peskov. "It definitely cannot be left like this."

As Al Jazeera reported: "Peskov's remarks came after Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel had blown up sections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, when a series of ruptures caused major leaks, sending gas spewing out off the coast of Denmark and Sweden."

Following the discovery of multiple leaks, it was determined that the pipelines were unleashing a significant amount of planet-heating methane, prompting a climate scientist to demand that whoever is responsible be charged with war crimes.

"The ruptures on the Nord Stream pipelines have threatened to put the multibillion-dollar gas link permanently out of use," Al Jazeera reported. "Peskov said no decision had been taken as of yet on whether to repair the Russian-controlled pipelines as Moscow is awaiting an expert assessment of the damage caused."

"Western officials have linked the ruptures to 'sabotage,'" the news outlet noted, "but have held back from attributing responsibility for the blasts while investigations by German, Danish, and Swedish authorities continue."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
