Without Providing Any, Kremlin Claims It Has Evidence UK Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the United Kingdom of \u0022directing and coordinating\u0022 a late-September assault on the Nord Stream pipeline system that transports gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our intelligence services have data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack,\u0022 Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, in a terrorist attack on vital energy infrastructure, not Russian, but international,\u0022 said Peskov.\r\n\r\nHowever, the Kremlin failed to provide any evidence to substantiate its allegations. London has rejected Moscow\u0026#039;s accusations.\r\n\r\nAccording to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, \u0022There are no official documents yet.\u0022 Novak said Tuesday that Russia\u0026#039;s investigation into the causes of the pipeline explosions \u0022is still in progress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Of course, Gazprom management receives reports in real-time,\u0022 Novak added, referring to Russia\u0026#039;s state-owned energy company. \u0022I believe there is some information, but I can\u0026#039;t tell you, because this is an ongoing process, they have just started working.\u0022\r\n\r\nWithout offering any details, Peskov urged the West to \u0022carefully\u0022 analyze Moscow\u0026#039;s findings, adding that the apparent blasts \u0022cannot be put aside.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will think about further steps,\u0022 said Peskov. \u0022It definitely cannot be left like this.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Al Jazeera reported: \u0022Peskov\u0026#039;s remarks came after Russia\u0026#039;s defense ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel had blown up sections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, when a series of ruptures caused major leaks, sending gas spewing out off the coast of Denmark and Sweden.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing the discovery of multiple leaks, it was determined that the pipelines were unleashing a significant amount of planet-heating methane, prompting a climate scientist to demand that whoever is responsible be charged with war crimes.\r\n\r\n\u0022The ruptures on the Nord Stream pipelines have threatened to put the multibillion-dollar gas link permanently out of use,\u0022 Al Jazeera reported. \u0022Peskov said no decision had been taken as of yet on whether to repair the Russian-controlled pipelines as Moscow is awaiting an expert assessment of the damage caused.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Western officials have linked the ruptures to \u0026#039;sabotage,\u0026#039;\u0022 the news outlet noted, \u0022but have held back from attributing responsibility for the blasts while investigations by German, Danish, and Swedish authorities continue.\u0022