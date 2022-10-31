Suspect in Pelosi Case Charged With Attempted Kidnapping, Assault

Federal prosecutors on Monday charged David DePape with attempting to kidnap U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, three days after he allegedly entered her San Francisco home and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi.\r\n\r\nDePape is accused of breaking into the house and striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, leaving him with a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hand.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. Justice Department also charged him with assaulting the relative of a federal official. If convicted, DePape could face up to 20 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping charge and up to 30 years for the assault charge.\r\n\r\nAccording to prosecutors, DePape was carrying \u0022a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties\u0022 as well as the hammer he used to injure Pelosi\u0026#039;s husband.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDePape reportedly went into a bedroom where Paul Pelosi was asleep and told him he was \u0022looking for Nancy\u0022 Pelosi. The attack with the hammer didn\u0026#039;t occur until after police responded to Paul Pelosi\u0026#039;s 911 call and arrived at the residence.\r\n\r\nThe house speaker, a California Democrat, has been the target of Republican attacks for years. On January 6, 2021, some of the Trump supporters who breached the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results called her by name as they roamed the building.\r\n\r\nA Republican Senate primary candidate referred to Pelosi as \u0022Crazyface Pelosi\u0022 in an ad this year, while former President Donald Trump frequently called her \u0022Crazy Nancy.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to research firm AdImpact, Republicans have spent more than $227 million on advertisements featuring Pelosi since 2018, airing them nearly 530,000 times. Such ads have aired roughly 143,000 this year.