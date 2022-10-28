'Where's Nancy?': Attacker of Paul Pelosi Was Reportedly After House Speaker

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi\u0026#039;s husband, Paul Pelosi, was \u0022violently assaulted\u0022 during a break-in at their San Francisco home early Friday morning, the Democratic leader\u0026#039;s office said in a statement.\r\n\r\nPolice later identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Depape.\r\n\r\n\u0022Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,\u0022 said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill. \u0022The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,\u0022 Hammill added.\r\n\r\nCiting unnamed people familiar with the ongoing investigation, the Associated Press reported that \u0022Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.\u0022 Depape allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.\r\n\r\nSources close to the probe told news outlets that Depape shouted, \u0022Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?\u0022 before attacking her husband.