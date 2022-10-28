Sign up for our newsletter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband attend Mass.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends Mass with her husband Paul Pelosi on June 29, 2022. (Photo: Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

'Where's Nancy?': Attacker of Paul Pelosi Was Reportedly After House Speaker

The assailant attacked the Democratic leader's husband with a hammer, according to news reports.

Common Dreams staff

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" during a break-in at their San Francisco home early Friday morning, the Democratic leader's office said in a statement.

Police later identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Depape.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill added.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the ongoing investigation, the Associated Press reported that "Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body." Depape allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Sources close to the probe told news outlets that Depape shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before attacking her husband.

