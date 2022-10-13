Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at his "Save America" rally in Washington D.C., on January 6, 2021. (Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Hearings Resume Amid New Evidence of Trump's Central Role

The committee is expected to present evidence of the lengths Secret Service agents went to stop former President Donald Trump from joining the mob at the Capitol.

Julia Conley

The House select committee that has spent more than a year investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 reconvened Thursday for its first hearing in three months, focusing on former Republican President Donald Trump's involvement in the plan to stop lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results.

The committee is expected to present Secret Service documents showing how agents stopped Trump from joining the mob of thousands of his supporters as they breached the Capitol, with some carrying weapons.

The hearing is also expected to address evidence showing that right-wing political strategist Roger Stone had close ties to the leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two groups whose members were present at the attack which was linked to the deaths of at least seven people.

Scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm EST, watch the hearing live:

The committee's hearings earlier this year covered attempts by Trump's close advisers to convince him to end his promotion of the "Big Lie" that he was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election, the former president's embrace of the false notion that former Vice President Mike Pence could certify him as the winner, and the violence that took place at the Capitol.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Trump call plays during hearing

Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Subpoena Ex-President Donald Trump

The committee's Thursday hearing focused on the former president's role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jessica Corbett ·

Adam Laxalt

Cortez Masto's October Surprise? Support From GOP Challenger Adam Laxalt's Family

"As a third-generation Nevadan and your senator, I'm committed to fighting for every single family in our state," said the Democratic incumbent. "I'm proud to have the endorsement of the Laxalt family in this race."

Jessica Corbett ·

Demonstrators protest outside an eviction court in Chicago

'Rent Is Too Damn High': Biden Pressured to Act as Housing Costs Fuel Inflation

"Biden can fix it by doing everything in his power to regulate rents and stop landlords from profiteering off this inflation crisis," said Tara Raghuveer of People's Action.

Jake Johnson ·

Donald Trump

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Hearings Resume Amid New Evidence of Trump's Central Role

The committee is expected to present evidence of the lengths Secret Service agents went to stop former President Donald Trump from joining the mob at the Capitol.

Julia Conley ·

Nikolas Cruz verdict

Rejecting Death Penalty, Jury Recommends Life Without Parole for Parkland Mass Shooter

Nikolas Cruz will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.