WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Hearings Resume Amid New Evidence of Trump's Central Role

The House select committee that has spent more than a year investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 reconvened Thursday for its first hearing in three months, focusing on former Republican President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s involvement in the plan to stop lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results.\r\n\r\nThe committee is expected to present Secret Service documents showing how agents stopped Trump from joining the mob of thousands of his supporters as they breached the Capitol, with some carrying weapons.\r\n\r\nThe hearing is also expected to address evidence showing that right-wing political strategist Roger Stone had close ties to the leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two groups whose members were present at the attack which was linked to the deaths of at least seven people.\r\n\r\nScheduled to begin at 1:00 pm EST, watch the hearing live:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe committee\u0026#039;s hearings earlier this year covered attempts by Trump\u0026#039;s close advisers to convince him to end his promotion of the \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that he was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election, the former president\u0026#039;s embrace of the false notion that former Vice President Mike Pence could certify him as the winner, and the violence that took place at the Capitol.