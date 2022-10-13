Saudi-Led OPEC Production Cut Could Be 'Tipping Point' for Global Recession, IEA Warns

The International Energy Agency warned Thursday that the Saudi-led OPEC cartel\u0026#039;s decision to slash oil production in the coming weeks could be the final catalyst for a global economic recession as central banks try—and, thus far, fail—to rein in inflation with demand-crushing interest rate hikes.\r\n\r\n\u0022With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,\u0022 the IEA said in its monthly report on the state of the global oil market.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is MBS\u0026#039; October surprise. This is his election interference.\u0022\r\n\r\nOPEC leaders announced last week that starting in November, members of the alliance will cut their combined oil production by two million barrels per day in an effort to prop up prices, a move that drew furious responses from the Biden administration and Democratic members of Congress.\r\n\r\nThe IEA said in its new report that OPEC\u0026#039;s \u0022plan to sharply curtail oil supplies to the market has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply through the remainder of this year and next, with the resulting higher price levels exacerbating market volatility and heightening energy security concerns.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe energy agency\u0026#039;s assessment builds on recent warnings from other prominent global institutions—including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank—that a painful global recession could be right around the corner thanks to a confluence of factors, including Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, ongoing supply chain snags from the pandemic, financial instability, and relentless corporate profiteering.\r\n\r\nNew Consumer Price Index figures released Thursday show that U.S. inflation rose in September, heightening concerns that the Federal Reserve could push the country into recession with additional large rate hikes—the impacts of which reverberate worldwide, particularly in poor nations.\r\n\r\nOPEC\u0026#039;s decision to slash oil output piles on yet another recessionary risk factor, according to the IEA, as it\u0026#039;s likely to drive worldwide gas prices back up after their recent downtrend.\r\n\r\nFacing massive backlash from U.S. lawmakers and the Biden White House over OPEC\u0026#039;s planned production cut, Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s foreign ministry suggested in a statement Thursday that the Biden administration privately urged OPEC to postpone its supply reduction announcement by one month, a delay that would have pushed the decision off until after the U.S. midterm elections.\r\n\r\nAnalysts, meanwhile, argue OPEC\u0026#039;s move was clearly politically motivated.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is MBS\u0026#039; October surprise,\u0022 Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told The Intercept, referring to Saudi Crown Prince\u0026nbsp;Mohammed bin Salman. \u0022This is his election interference.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It forces Biden to make a choice,\u0022 Parsi added. \u0022Will he protect America\u0026#039;s democracy and Democratic lawmakers in Congress, or will he triple down on a flawed gamble that says that the U.S. has no choice but to acquiesce to Saudi Arabia to prevent Riyadh from aligning with Russia?\u0022