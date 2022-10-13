Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

John Fetterman

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, greets supporters at a campaign rally at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in Philadelphia on September 24, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fetterman Raises Over $1 Million in One Day Following Attacks on Health

"In January, I'm going to be much better," said the Democratic Senate candidate, "and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud."

Julia Conley

Following an NBC News segment which led Republicans to attack U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health as he continues to recover from a stroke, the Pennsylvania Democrat announced the interview appeared to boost his fundraising efforts.

On Wednesday evening, Fetterman released a brief statement saying it had "raised over $1 million" since Tuesday, when the discussion—the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's first on-camera interview since his stroke in May—aired.

"Nothing wrong with needing captions. But ableist for media to frame it as some expose on his weaknesses."

NBC drew criticism when the correspondent who spoke to Fetterman, Dasha Burns, remarked on-air that "it wasn't clear he was understanding our conversation" when a closed-captioning device he uses was turned off.

Fetterman has used the device for several months to help him communicate, as his stroke left him facing difficulties with auditory processing—but not cognition.

"I sometimes will hear things in a way that's not perfectly clear," Fetterman told Burns in the interview. "So I use captioning, so I'm able to see what you're saying on the captioning."

Despite the explanation, Republicans quickly pounced on Burns' comment, with the National Republican Senatorial Committee accusing Fetterman of not being "transparent" about his health.

On Fox News host Sean Hannity's show Wednesday, talk radio host Clay Travis falsely claimed Fetterman "cannot speak," adding that he does not have "the health status to be able to be a United States senator." Republican strategist Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), also falsely accused other reporters of hiding the fact that Fetterman uses a closed-captioning device.

According to Rebecca Katz, an adviser to the Fetterman campaign, many of the small-dollar donations that have poured in since the NBC interview aired have been from first-time contributors.

"So many of you have shared your stories with us and you have shown your support," Katz added on Twitter.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post published an article detailing the common use of closed-captioning devices by people recovering from strokes, with Brooke Hatfield of the the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association telling the newspaper, "This is not an issue of intelligence, it's not an issue of cognition, but unfortunately how we get information in and out tends to impact how people perceive that."

Jenna Beacom, a media critic who is deaf, told the Post that NBC's presentation of Fetterman's recovery and accommodation was frustrating.

"The purely mechanical issue of lagging captions was played in a way that made it seem like Fetterman was slow on the uptake, in a way that is unfair and inaccurate," Beacom said.

A number of political observers and journalists rebuked NBC for including Burns' comments in the interview without contextualizing Fetterman's use of closed-captioning for viewers.

"Nothing wrong with needing captions. But ableist for media to frame it as some expose on his weaknesses," said Brittney Cooper, a professor of gender studies at Rutgers University. "Politics does not belong to the able-bodied."

Rebecca Traister, who profiled Fetterman recently for New York magazine, tweeted in response to Burns' comments that the candidate's "comprehension is not at all impaired" and noted that Fetterman has offered voters "an open view of his recovery."

On Wednesday, Burns tweeted that her remarks were not meant as a comment on Fetterman's "fitness for office."

Fetterman has not commented directly on the NBC interview, but noted in a tweet Wednesday that "recovering from a stroke in public isn't easy" before commenting on his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has previously attacked Fetterman's health.

"In January, I'm going to be much better," said Fetterman, "and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A customer shops for eggs at a Kroger grocery store on August 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

As Kroger Eyes Albertsons, Biden Admin Urged to Reject 'Greed-Driven' Grocery Buyout

"There is no reason to allow two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country to merge—especially with food prices already soaring," said one policy analyst.

Kenny Stancil ·

Trump call plays during hearing

'About Damn Time': Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Subpoena Ex-President Donald Trump

"Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to our democracy," said Common Cause's leader, adding that the committee "has shown clearly that the then-president violated his oath of office and committed crimes for which he must be held accountable."

Jessica Corbett ·

water_GettyImages

Groups Call On EPA to Close Loopholes and Revoke Approval of 600 'Forever Chemicals'

"If EPA is serious about addressing the PFAS crisis, it must immediately take off the market all PFAS that were approved through misused exemptions."

Jenna McGuire ·

John Fetterman

Fetterman Raises Over $1 Million in One Day Following Attacks on Health

"In January, I'm going to be much better," said the Democratic Senate candidate, "and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud."

Julia Conley ·

T-Mobile

Inspired by Starbucks and Amazon Worker Wins, 300 T-Mobile Customer Service Staff Unionize

"We hope not just to secure protections for ourselves, but be the spark that unites T-Mobile's frontline fight," said the new union.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. DeJoy Faces Outrage Over New Postal Service Price Hikes
  2. 'Straight Up Fraud': Data Confirms Private Insurers Use Medicare Advantage to Steal Billions
  3. 'Enough Is Enough': Top Senate Democrat Vows to Block All Future Arms Sales to Saudis
  4. 'A Huge Deal': Major Rail Union Rejects White House-Brokered Contract Proposal
  5. Powell, Putin, and MBS Are on the Verge of Throwing the Entire World Into a Massive Depression
  6. The GOP Is a Cultish, Destructive Fascist Organization—Not a Legitimate Political Party
  7. Social Security 'In Grave Danger' If GOP Retakes Congress, Advocates Warn
  8. Top Fed Official Says Corporate Price Hikes Are Fueling Inflation
  9. American Billionaires Show US Is #1 in Creating Grotesque Inequality
  10. Acquittal of Activists Who Saved Dying Piglets From Smithfield Sets 'Right to Rescue' Precedent
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.