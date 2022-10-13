Fetterman Raises Over $1 Million in One Day Following Attacks on Health

Following an NBC News segment which led Republicans to attack U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman\u0026#039;s health as he continues to recover from a stroke, the Pennsylvania Democrat announced the interview appeared to boost his fundraising efforts.\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday evening, Fetterman released a brief statement saying it had \u0022raised over $1 million\u0022 since Tuesday, when the discussion—the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor\u0026#039;s first on-camera interview since his stroke in May—aired.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nothing wrong with needing captions. But ableist for media to frame it as some expose on his weaknesses.\u0022\r\n\r\nNBC drew criticism when the correspondent who spoke to Fetterman, Dasha Burns, remarked on-air that \u0022it wasn\u0026#039;t clear he was understanding our conversation\u0022 when a closed-captioning device he uses was turned off.\r\n\r\nFetterman has used the device for several months to help him communicate, as his stroke left him facing difficulties with auditory processing—but not cognition.\r\n\r\n\u0022I sometimes will hear things in a way that\u0026#039;s not perfectly clear,\u0022 Fetterman told Burns in the interview. \u0022So I use captioning, so I\u0026#039;m able to see what you\u0026#039;re saying on the captioning.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite the explanation, Republicans quickly pounced on Burns\u0026#039; comment, with the National Republican Senatorial Committee accusing Fetterman of not being \u0022transparent\u0022 about his health.\r\n\r\nOn Fox News host Sean Hannity\u0026#039;s show Wednesday, talk radio host Clay Travis falsely claimed Fetterman \u0022cannot speak,\u0022 adding that he does not have \u0022the health status to be able to be a United States senator.\u0022 Republican strategist Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), also falsely accused other reporters of hiding the fact that Fetterman uses a closed-captioning device.\r\n\r\nAccording to Rebecca Katz, an adviser to the Fetterman campaign, many of the small-dollar donations that have poured in since the NBC interview aired have been from first-time contributors.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022So many of you have shared your stories with us and you have shown your support,\u0022 Katz added on Twitter.\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, The Washington Post published an article detailing the common use of closed-captioning devices by people recovering from strokes, with Brooke Hatfield of the the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association telling the newspaper, \u0022This is not an issue of intelligence, it\u0026#039;s not an issue of cognition, but unfortunately how we get information in and out tends to impact how people perceive that.\u0022\r\n\r\nJenna Beacom, a media critic who is deaf, told the Post that NBC\u0026#039;s presentation of Fetterman\u0026#039;s recovery and accommodation was frustrating.\r\n\r\n\u0022The purely mechanical issue of lagging captions was played in a way that made it seem like Fetterman was slow on the uptake, in a way that is unfair and inaccurate,\u0022 Beacom said.\r\n\r\nA number of political observers and journalists rebuked NBC for including Burns\u0026#039; comments in the interview without contextualizing Fetterman\u0026#039;s use of closed-captioning for viewers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Nothing wrong with needing captions. But ableist for media to frame it as some expose on his weaknesses,\u0022 said Brittney Cooper, a professor of gender studies at Rutgers University. \u0022Politics does not belong to the able-bodied.\u0022\r\n\r\nRebecca Traister, who profiled Fetterman recently for New York magazine, tweeted in response to Burns\u0026#039; comments that the candidate\u0026#039;s \u0022comprehension is not at all impaired\u0022 and noted that Fetterman has offered voters \u0022an open view of his recovery.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, Burns tweeted that her remarks were not meant as a comment on Fetterman\u0026#039;s \u0022fitness for office.\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman has not commented directly on the NBC interview, but noted in a tweet Wednesday that \u0022recovering from a stroke in public isn\u0026#039;t easy\u0022 before commenting on his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has previously attacked Fetterman\u0026#039;s health.\r\n\r\n\u0022In January, I\u0026#039;m going to be much better,\u0022 said Fetterman, \u0022and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud.\u0022