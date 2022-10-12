Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

prison profiteering protest

Demonstrators march in a May Day protest against prison profiteering in New York City on May 1, 2018. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

New Data Tool Details Thousands of Corporations Profiting From US Prison Industry

"Despite earning tens of billions of dollars each year, the public knows little about the prison industry and those that profit from it."

Brett Wilkins

An advocacy group "dedicated to dismantling the prison industry" on Wednesday unveiled an interactive database of over 4,000 corporations it says are profiting from the U.S. carceral system, the world's most populous.

The Prison Industry Corporate Database, published by New York-based Worth Rises, includes publicly traded and privately held corporations spanning 12 sectors: architecture and construction, operations and management, personnel, programs and labor, equipment, data and information systems, telecom, financial services, food and commissary, healthcare, transportation, and community corrections.

"Despite earning tens of billions of dollars each year, the public knows little about the prison industry and those that profit from it," Worth Rises executive director Bianca Tylek said in a statement. "This is not about any one corporation—and it's not about private prisons or prison labor—but the thousands of corporations that profit off the caging of millions of people in our prisons and jails across the U.S."

"We are releasing the Prison Industry Corporate Database to help people understand the vastness of the prison industry and the financial incentives it has to expand incarceration rather than protect public safety, so that together we can build the solutions needed to dismantle it," Tylek added.

Companies in the database are assigned a "harm score" based on their responsibility for and responsiveness to their human rights violations. Corporations with a harm score over 10 are recommended for immediate divestment

Twenty companies on the list have a harm score of 15, including Bushmaster Firearms, Cerberus, CoreCivic, GEO Group, Remington Outdoor, Sodexo, and Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Companies scoring a 13 or higher include 3M, Amazon, Aramark, Avis, General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard, Lockheed Martin, McDonald's, Northrup Grumman, Raytheon, Starbucks, Sysco, T-Mobile, Universal Health Services, Vanguard Group, and Wendy's.

Worth Rises says the financial technology company Envestnet has used the database "to create an investment screen that financial advisors can apply to client accounts to ensure they are not invested in the most harmful corporations in the prison industry."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Alex Jones

Far-Right Conspiracy Grifter Alex Jones Hit With Nearly $1 Billion in Damages for Sandy Hook Lies

"The man is a destructive, deceitful and lethal menace," the head of Media Matters for America said of Jones. "Let these damages crush him under the weight of his own lies."

Brett Wilkins ·

prison profiteering protest

New Data Tool Details Thousands of Corporations Profiting From US Prison Industry

"Despite earning tens of billions of dollars each year, the public knows little about the prison industry and those that profit from it."

Brett Wilkins ·

Cortez Masto

Losing Ground, Cortez Masto Defeat in Nevada Could Cost Democrats Senate Majority

The tight race highlights the potential pitfalls of Democratic candidates relying on their pro-choice positions to secure wins and not effectively combating GOP campaigning on the economy.

Jessica Corbett ·

Pregnant woman

Poor Hit Hardest as 'Maternity Care Deserts' Grow Across US

Ohio, where Republicans imposed an abortion ban earlier this year, saw the biggest rise in the number of women who live in counties where they have no access to maternal healthcare.

Julia Conley ·

Bioengineering major Daniel Gutierrez studies in the Rice University library on August 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Scientists Launch Petition Urging Academic Publisher to Stop Aiding Fossil Fuel Industry

Elsevier's collaboration with oil and gas firms is "incompatible" with its purported "commitment to climate action," said one scientist. "In fact, this is what inaction on climate change looks like. It's what greenwashing looks like."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.