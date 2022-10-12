New Data Tool Details Thousands of Corporations Profiting From US Prison Industry

An advocacy group \u0022dedicated to dismantling the prison industry\u0022 on Wednesday unveiled an interactive database of over 4,000 corporations it says are profiting from the U.S. carceral system, the world\u0026#039;s most populous.\r\n\r\nThe Prison Industry Corporate Database, published by New York-based Worth Rises, includes publicly traded and privately held corporations spanning 12 sectors: architecture and construction, operations and management, personnel, programs and labor, equipment, data and information systems, telecom, financial services, food and commissary, healthcare, transportation, and community corrections.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite earning tens of billions of dollars each year, the public knows little about the prison industry and those that profit from it,\u0022 Worth Rises executive director Bianca Tylek said in a statement. \u0022This is not about any one corporation—and it\u0026#039;s not about private prisons or prison labor—but the thousands of corporations that profit off the caging of millions of people in our prisons and jails across the U.S.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are releasing the Prison Industry Corporate Database to help people understand the vastness of the prison industry and the financial incentives it has to expand incarceration rather than protect public safety, so that together we can build the solutions needed to dismantle it,\u0022 Tylek added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCompanies in the database are assigned a \u0022harm score\u0022 based on their responsibility for and responsiveness to their human rights violations. Corporations with a harm score over 10 are recommended for immediate divestment\r\n\r\nTwenty companies on the list have a harm score of 15, including Bushmaster Firearms, Cerberus, CoreCivic, GEO Group, Remington Outdoor, Sodexo, and Sturm, Ruger \u0026amp; Co.\r\n\r\nCompanies scoring a 13 or higher include 3M, Amazon, Aramark, Avis, General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard, Lockheed Martin, McDonald\u0026#039;s, Northrup Grumman, Raytheon, Starbucks, Sysco, T-Mobile, Universal Health Services, Vanguard Group, and Wendy\u0026#039;s.\r\n\r\nWorth Rises says the financial technology company Envestnet has used the database \u0022to create an investment screen that financial advisors can apply to client accounts to ensure they are not invested in the most harmful corporations in the prison industry.\u0022