Trailing Lula in Polls, Bolsonaro's Party Peddles 'Fabricated' Attack on Brazilian Voting System

With the most recent polls showing that progressive former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could win the nation\u0026#039;s October 2 election in the first round, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s political party appeared eager to give its supporters an \u0022excuse\u0022 for his potential loss, said one expert after the party claimed Wednesday that government workers may change the election results.\r\n\r\nFour days before Brazilians head to the polls, Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s Liberal Party released a report on an audit of the election system it completed in July, baselessly claiming it had found evidence that federal employees have \u0022absolute power to manipulate election results without leaving a trace.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re seeing lots of isolated cases that, when you add them up, form a mosaic of shocking violence. These attacks are provoked by people who question the legitimacy of the electronic voting system, who denounce electoral fraud, who say that we are evil incarnate.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report represents only the latest attempt by Bolsonaro and his party to cast doubt on the validity of the election before it takes place. The president has also claimed that polls regarding the election are false. A survey released Wednesday by Genial/Quaest showed da Silva—commonly known as Lula—leading Bolsonaro by 13 percentage points.\r\n\r\nBrazil\u0026#039;s election authority quickly dismissed the Liberal Party\u0026#039;s report, calling its claims \u0022false and untrue, without any support in reality.\u0022\r\n\r\nIndependent experts on the country\u0026#039;s electoral system also called some of the claims of flaws in the system\u0026#039;s security \u0022completely fabricated\u0022 and said others were complaints that have long existed, but not ones that point to Brazil\u0026#039;s elections being at risk for hacking or security breaches.\r\n\r\n\u0022They released the report right now because they\u0026#039;re afraid they\u0026#039;re going to lose,\u0022 Mauricio Santoro, a political scientist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, told The New York Times. \u0022They\u0026#039;re trying to create some kind of excuse for Bolsonaro supporters on why.\u0022\r\n\r\nAttempts by Bolsonaro and his party to sow doubt regarding the coming election results appear to be intensifying as political observers grow increasingly concerned about how the president and his supporters will react if he loses on Sunday.\r\n\r\nBolsonaro has warned that he will only leave office if he\u0026#039;s \u0022killed, jailed, or victorious\u0022 and has called on his base to \u0022go to war\u0022 if the vote is \u0022stolen.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Carolina Ricardo of Brazil\u0026#039;s Instituto Sou da Paz, an anti-violence group, wrote at Open Democracy on Thursday, the president has \u0022ensured he has plenty of armed supporters\u0022 who may react to his potential loss with violence, as former U.S. President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s base did in January 2021.\r\n\r\nAlong with overseeing the adoption of dozens of laws making it easier to acquire weapons, Ricardo wrote, Bolsonaro has \u0022legitimized the political use of these weapons\u0022 by saying citizens should be able to \u0022defend themselves\u0022 against laws they don\u0026#039;t agree with.\r\n\r\n\u0022In my view, it is a political project of the Bolsonaro government to facilitate the arming of the population,\u0022 said Ricardo.\r\n\r\nFollowing consistent claims by Bolsonaro that the election system is untrustworthy, a poll taken in July found that three out of four of the president\u0026#039;s supporters don\u0026#039;t believe the country\u0026#039;s voting machines will be accurate or that they trust the system only \u0022a little.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs France24 reported Thursday, the doubt the president has sown has already fueled violence against a progressive city councilor in Rio de Janeiro.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re seeing lots of isolated cases that, when you add them up, form a mosaic of shocking violence,\u0022 councilor Chico Alencar told the outlet. \u0022These attacks are provoked by people who question the legitimacy of the electronic voting system, who denounce electoral fraud, who say that we are evil incarnate. There is unbelievable radicalization.\u0022