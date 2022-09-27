Suit Against Student Debt Relief Slammed as 'Transparently Frivolous Publicity Stunt'

The first lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s plan to cancel some student loan debt for low- and middle-income Americans is based on an erroneous claim about the program, said the White House on Tuesday as other critics decried the suit as a \u0022publicity stunt.\u0022\r\n\r\nFrank Garrison, a lawyer at the right-wing Pacific Legal Foundation, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana arguing that Biden\u0026#039;s debt cancellation plan will have \u0022untold economic impacts\u0022 on Americans like him and claiming he will now be forced to have his student debt canceled and then taxed.\r\n\r\nGarrison lives in Indiana, one of seven states that have said they may tax canceled student debt. The lawyer had planned to have his student debt wiped out through a program that benefits public service employees, in which case the debt would not have been taxed as income.\r\n\r\nWhile Biden\u0026#039;s plan may automatically cancel the debt of up to eight million borrowers, the White House pointed out Tuesday that no one—including Garrison—will be forced into the program.\r\n\r\n\u0022Anyone who does not want debt relief can choose to opt out,\u0022 White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told The New York Times. \u0022Why would this group bring this baseless claim? Because opponents of the debt relief plan are trying anything they can to stop this program that will provide needed relief to working families.\u0022\r\n\r\nPacific Legal Foundation admitted to the Times that their case will be \u0022harder to argue\u0022 if Garrison and others can opt out.\r\n\r\nThe lawsuit comes a month after Biden announced, following years of campaigning by grassroots organizers, a relief program to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year and additional relief for people who received Pell Grants. Right-wing opponents of student debt relief have claimed Biden does not have the authority to cancel the debt, but economists and legal experts agree that Section 432(a) of the Higher Education Act allows him to direct the Department of Education to do so.\r\n\r\nGarrison\u0026#039;s lawsuit also follows the Congressional Budget Office\u0026#039;s (CBO) analysis of the plan, which found it will cost a mere $400 billion over the course of three decades, compared to the $2 trillion in tax breaks former Republican President Donald Trump handed to corporations and the $839 billion annual defense budget that was approved by the U.S. House in July.\r\n\r\nContrary to Garrison\u0026#039;s claims about negative economic impacts of Biden\u0026#039;s plan, economists estimate the country\u0026#039;s real gross domestic product could be increased by at least $86 billion per year by student debt relief.\r\n\r\nBarmak Nassirian of Veterans Education Success dismissed the lawsuit as a \u0022transparently frivolous publicity stunt,\u0022 while University of Alabama law professor Luke Herrine noted right-wing legal groups searched far and wide for plaintiffs for a case against the plan but \u0022could only find a suitable plaintiff on its own staff.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Others are either happy to have this relief or ineligible for standing,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nPolling released earlier this year showed that 63% of Americans supported student debt relief, including 83% of Democrats, 59% of Independents, and 41% of Republicans. Young voters\u0026#039; approval of Biden also soared after he announced the program in August.