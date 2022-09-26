In 'Unprecedented Democratic Exercise,' Cubans Approve Inclusive Family Code

Progressives around the world applauded the overwhelming approval by Cuban voters on Sunday of the country\u0026#039;s new \u0022Family Code,\u0022 which will legalize same-sex marriage, surrogate pregnancies, and adoption for gay couples and was approved after community-level meetings across Cuba.\r\n\r\nWith 74% of eligible voters turning out to cast ballots, more than two-thirds of votes—nearly four million people—were in favor of the Family Code. Just 50% of \u0022yes\u0022 votes were needed to pass the referendum.\r\n\r\nAccording to Telesur, the new code also includes \u0022the prohibition of child marriage... and greater protection and care for children.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressive International called the 100-page document, which was finalized after more than two dozen drafts were hammered out in nearly 80,000 neighborhood meetings, \u0022the most progressive Family Code in the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a milestone in the advancement of democracy,\u0022 said the global grassroots progressive coalition. \u0022Nowhere in the world has a family law been submitted for public consultation and subject to a referendum.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe drafting of the code followed 2019 legislation that barred discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation. It includes protections for children and care workers as well as reproductive rights and the prohibition of domestic violence, and will reform and update the Family Code that was passed in 1975 to ensure rights for all families.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the country prepared to vote, Cuba-based investigative journalism organization Belly of the Beast produced a video explaining how the code was revised based on feedback from experts as well as voters.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The family code is the result of a collective endeavor,\u0022 said Yamila Gonzalez of the Families Code Drafting Committee. \u0022All of those perspectives have resulted in a code that responds to the needs of Cuban families... At a time when we are witnessing the rollback of fundamental rights for women in the LGBTQ+ community, Cuba is guaranteeing all rights for all people at the family level.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe People\u0026#039;s Dispatch, an international media project, called the referendum process \u0022an unprecedented democratic exercise\u0022 and a \u0022pioneering event on the global level.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt the polls, several voters told Belly of the Beast in another video that they were excited to vote to protect their own rights—as LGBTQ+ people hoping to adopt children, elderly people, and grandparents.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the National Electoral Council announced the referendum results on Monday, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on social media that \u0022justice has been done.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022\u0026#039;Yes\u0026#039; won,\u0022 said Díaz-Canel. \u0022To approve the [Family Code] is to do justice. It is paying off a debt with several generations of Cuban men and women, whose family projects have been waiting for this law for years. Starting today, we will be a better nation.\u0022