Federal Judge Allows 'Untenable' Plan to Send Juvenile Inmates to Angola Prison

Critics of mass incarceration are condemning a ruling handed down late Friday by a federal judge in Louisiana, who admitted the state\u0026#039;s plan to send teenage inmates at a juvenile detention center to the notorious state penitentiary at Angola was \u0022disturbing\u0022 even as she decided the plan could move forward.\r\n\r\nChief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ruled that the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) can send two dozen children under the age of 18 from Bridge City Center for Youth, located outside New Orleans, to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, denying a motion brought by several law firms and the ACLU to halt the plan.\r\n\r\nThe plan was proposed by the OJJ after a series of escapes from the Bridge City Center, which were also used as the reasoning behind subjecting youths in the facility to solitary confinement earlier this year.\r\n\r\nDick said in her ruling that \u0022locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable\u0022 but that the state cannot tolerate \u0022the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, and others.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nShe also noted that some of the youths who may be sent to Angola are \u0022traumatized and emotionally and psychologically disturbed\u0022 but suggested that the state prison, the largest maximum security prison in the U.S., can provide a more \u0022secure care environment\u0022 for them.\r\n\r\nAhead of the ruling, the ACLU warned on Thursday that the plan is \u0022unprecedented and dangerous.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPlaintiffs in the case have accused the state of failing to take \u0022ample opportunity to enact meaningful reforms that act in the best interest of our young people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead the state has continued to push forward unjust policies and actions that only further traumatize incarcerated youth, their families, and communities,\u0022 said Gina Womack, co-founder and executive director of Families and Friends of Louisiana\u0026#039;s Incarcerated Children (FFLIC), last month. \u0022The move defies all common sense and best practices, and it will cause irrevocable damage to our youth and families.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to a court filing by the ACLU, youths transferred to Angola will be held \u0022in windowless cells with floor to ceiling metal bars.\u0022\r\n\r\nChildren at the Bridge City Center have been distraught over the possibility of being sent to Angola, The Appeal reported this week, with one 17-year-old suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder starting to \u0022tear out his hair and to not be able to sleep,\u0022 according to a statement filed in court by his mother.\r\n\r\n\u0022Louisiana is failing to protect youth in [its] juvenile justice system!\u0022 said Chelsea Maldonado, an investigative researcher for the podcast \u0022Trapped in Treatment.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt was unclear Saturday when the transfers may take place.