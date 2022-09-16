'Cave Means Grave': Jan. 6 Audio Shows Oath Keepers Emboldened By Trump Tweet

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack released an audio recording Thursday in which members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia react in real-time to one of former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s tweets as his supporters stormed and ransacked the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nThe new audio makes clear the militia members were emboldened by Trump\u0026#039;s response to the attack, which urged rioters to \u0022please support our Capitol Police, they are on our side.\u0022\r\n\r\nCommunicating via\u0026nbsp;a walkie-talkie app, Oath Keepers who were inside the Capitol and in other locations responded positively to Trump\u0026#039;s message, with one noting that \u0022he didn\u0026#039;t say not to do anything to the congressmen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He did not ask them to stand down,\u0022 said another person on the recording.\r\n\r\nAfter one militia member read off a news alert that lawmakers had been evacuated to a safe room, another replied, \u0022There\u0026#039;s no safe place in the United States for any of these motherfuckers right now, let me tell you.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Military principle 105,\u0022 the man added. \u0022Cave means grave.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA number of Oath Keepers, including the group\u0026#039;s founder and leader Stewart Rhodes, have been charged with seditious conspiracy and other crimes in connection to their roles in the January 6 insurrection.\r\n\r\n\u0022January 6th was a coordinated attack, fueled by the former president and the Big Lie,\u0022 Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) tweeted Thursday. \u0022Everyone involved must be held accountable to the full extent of the law.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe House January 6 committee published the Oath Keepers audio recording as it prepares to hold its second round of public hearings on the Capitol attack on September 28.\r\n\r\nThe Justice Department, which has been observing the January 6 hearings and examining the committee\u0026#039;s findings, is currently investigating Trump directly as part of its criminal probe of the Capitol attack.\r\n\r\nIn an interview earlier Thursday with right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump threatened \u0022big problems\u0022 if the Justice Department chooses to indict him over the January 6 attack, which he helped incite with constant lies about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.\r\n\r\nTrump, who is also facing a Justice Department investigation for removing classified documents from the White House, said a DOJ indictment would not stop him from running for president in 2024.\r\n\r\nNoah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, wrote on Twitter that \u0022Trump warning of \u0026#039;big problems\u0026#039; if he\u0026#039;s indicted is incredibly troubling, given his past history of inciting an insurrection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is dangerous rhetoric from him,\u0022 Bookbinder added, \u0022and underscores once again his lack of regard for democracy and the rule of law.\u0022