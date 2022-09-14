Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Amtrak workers service trains

Workers service trains in the Amtrak Car Yard on September 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Amtrak announced that it will temporarily cancel three of its long-distance, nationwide routes that run out of Chicago and rely on freight lines, citing a potential strike from railroad workers. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As Strike Looms, Sanders Blocks GOP Bill to Force Rail Workers Into Deal With No Sick Days

"Republicans are viciously against collective bargaining, but carriers are going to have to respect people's lives and there's going to have to be respect for these workers," said one labor leader.

Julia Conley

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday afternoon stood up against Republicans' attempt to force 115,000 railroad workers to accept a contract recommended by a presidential board last month, saying the GOP wants to hinder the workers' fight "for sick leave and better working conditions."

Before taking to the Senate floor, Sander (I-Vt.) tweeted that "I will proudly stand up to stop" the legislation proposed by Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.).

The Presidential Emergency Board (PEB), a nonpartisan panel appointed by President Joe Biden last month, recommended that rail carriers and union workers accept a contract with wage increases, but unions expressed outrage that the recommendations did not include a paid sick leave policy or address stringent "points-based" attendance rules which requires engineers and conductors to work many days—and sometimes consecutive weeks or months—with no time off, to make up for taking a weekend off.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said the contract recommended by the PEB should be accepted and called on Biden to push for its adoption, but Democratic leaders have expressed hope that railway carriers and the workers' unions can come to an agreement before 12:01 am Eastern Time on Friday, when workers can strike.

"Democrats are not going to impose these contracts without dealing with the issue of workers' working lives," Larry Cohen, former president of the Communication Workers of America, told The Washington Post. "Republicans are viciously against collective bargaining, but carriers are going to have to respect people's lives and there's going to have to be respect for these workers. They're not getting a settlement without it."

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Sanders condemned the rail industry for trying to pressure workers into accepting working conditions which he called "absolutely unacceptable" and "almost beyond belief," noting that rail carriers have "seen huge profits in recent years."

In 2021, the Vermont Independent senator noted, carriers "made a record-breaking $20 billion in profit" while "the CEOs of many of these rail companies are enjoying huge compensation packages."

"In the midst of all of those profit increases for the industry, what's going on for the workers?" he asked, before saying railroad engineers are "entitled to a grand total of zero sick days."

Unions and carriers are under pressure to reach an agreement, as a strike would temporarily harm supply chains across the nation.

On Wednesday, Amtrak announced it would cancel long-distance trips starting Thursday in anticipation of the strike.

Labor reporter Jonah Furman argued that the current threat to railroad operations is not a potential strike over unfair working conditions, but a "lockout" controlled solely by powerful railroad companies.

"There is not a single worker on strike on the U.S. rails right now," said Furman. "There are CEOs shutting down rail lines and withholding goods to shock Congress into forcing a deal on 100,000 workers."

According to Sanders, what Congress should be doing "is telling the CEOs in the rail industry: Treat your workers with dignity and respect, not contempt."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard

'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet

"Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn't end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people," said Yvon Chouinard. "We are going to give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet."

Jessica Corbett ·

Rep. Jamie Raskin

House Dems Target Big Oil for 'Weaponizing' Law Against Protesters to Block Climate Action

"Now is a critical moment for Congress to act and introduce federal anti-SLAPP legislation," said one attorney who testified at Wednesday's hearing.

Brett Wilkins ·

Amtrak workers service trains

As Strike Looms, Sanders Blocks GOP Bill to Force Rail Workers Into Deal With No Sick Days

"Republicans are viciously against collective bargaining, but carriers are going to have to respect people's lives and there's going to have to be respect for these workers," said one labor leader.

Julia Conley ·

Herschel Walker

Georgia GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Says He's All In on Federal Abortion Ban

"The difference between me and my opponent couldn't be clearer," said Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Brett Wilkins ·

Valero after California fire

Report Exposes Decades of 'Big Oil Lies' as Industry Faces Congressional Scrutiny

"Big Oil's reckoning couldn't come a moment too soon," said Jennifer K. Falcon of Ikiya Collective and Fossil Free Media. "Our window to avoid utter chaos is closing rapidly."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. After Queen's Death, Victims of British Imperialism Share Why 'We Will Not Mourn'
  2. Analysis Shows 'Quiet Fleecing' of US Workers—Not 'Quiet Quitting'—Is the Real Problem
  3. 'Abhorrent and Anti-Democratic': Outrage as DNC Panel Blocks Vote on Dark Money Ban
  4. In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy
  5. 'A Simple Yes or No': Fetterman Demands Oz Share Position on GOP's Federal Abortion Ban
  6. Experts Warn Supreme Court Supporting 'Dangerous' GOP Legal Theory Could Destroy US Democracy
  7. In Fiery Floor Speech, Sanders Condemns Manchin's 'Dirty Side Deal'
  8. Manchin Calls in Big Oil CEOs to Help Ram Through Dirty Deal as Backlash Grows
  9. OB-GYNs Warn of Abortion Threat Dr. Oz Poses in Latest Fetterman Ad
  10. At Packed Rally, Fetterman Vows to 'Be That Vote to Scrap the Filibuster and Codify Roe'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.