Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A twelve-year-old works in a silver cooking pot factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 30, 2020.

A twelve-year-old works in a silver cooking pot factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 30, 2020. (Photo: Md Manik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

50 Million People Are Trapped in Modern Slavery Worldwide: Report

Nearly one out of every 150 individuals on Earth was enslaved last year, including roughly 28 million in forced labor and 22 million in forced marriages.

Kenny Stancil

Nearly 50 million people were trapped in forced labor or forced marriage on any given day in 2021, according to a new report published Monday, the latest reminder that "the scourge of modern slavery has by no means been relegated to history."

"Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights."

The International Labour Organization (ILO), Walk Free, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) found that the number of people around the globe living in slavery—defined as a situation of "exploitation that a person cannot refuse or cannot leave because of threats, violence, coercion, deception, or abuse of power"—increased by 9.3 million from 2016 to 2021.

By the authors' estimate, nearly one out of every 150 individuals on Earth was enslaved last year. That includes 27.6 million in forced labor, up from 24.9 million five years ago, and 22 million in forced marriages, up from 15.4 million a half-decade ago.

"It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving," ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said in a statement. "Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights."

As the report makes clear, "compounding crises—the Covid-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, and climate change—in recent years have led to unprecedented disruption to employment and education, increases in extreme poverty and forced and unsafe migration, and an upsurge in reports of gender-based violence."

This confluence of factors serves "to heighten the risk of all forms of modern slavery," says the report. "As is usually the case, it is those who are already in situations of greatest vulnerability—including the poor and socially excluded, workers in the informal economy, irregular or otherwise unprotected migrant workers, and people subject to discrimination—who are most affected."

Modern slavery "occurs in almost every country in the world, and cuts across ethnic, cultural, and religious lines," the ILO, Walk Free, and IOM noted. "More than half (52%) of all forced labor and a quarter of all forced marriages can be found in upper-middle-income or high-income countries."

The vast majority (86%) of forced labor happens in the private sector, while the remainder (14%) is imposed by state authorities. Commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 23% of private-sector forced labor, and almost four-fifths of those trafficking victims are women or girls. The remaining 63% of private-sector forced labor occurs in other industries.

Nearly one in eight of the roughly 28 million people subjected to forced labor last year were children (3.3 million). More than half of them were trapped in commercial sexual exploitation.

Although an estimated 22 million people were living in forced marriages in 2021, the "true incidence of forced marriage, particularly involving children aged 16 and younger, is likely far greater," according to the three groups that assembled the report. While every child marriage should be considered forced "because a child cannot legally give consent to marry," current estimates "are based on a narrow definition and do not include all child marriages."

Compared with their non-migrant counterparts, migrant workers are over three times more likely to be pushed into forced labor. This injustice, the trio of organizations said, can be attributed to "irregular or poorly governed migration, or unfair and unethical recruitment practices."

According to António Vitorino, director-general of the IOM, the new report "underscores the urgency of ensuring that all migration is safe, orderly, and regular."

"Reducing the vulnerability of migrants to forced labor and trafficking in persons depends first and foremost on national policy and legal frameworks that respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants—and potential migrants—at all stages of the migration process, regardless of their migration status," said Vitorino. "The whole of society must work together to reverse these shocking trends, including through implementation of the Global Compact on Migration."

Modern slavery, said Walk Free founding director Grace Forrest, "continues to underpin our global economy," but that doesn't have to be the case.

"It is a man-made problem, connected to both historical slavery and persisting structural inequality," said Forrest. "In a time of compounding crises, genuine political will is the key to ending these human rights abuses."

Ryder, for his part, said that "we know what needs to be done, and we know it can be done."

To abolish modern slavery, the ILO, Walk Free, and IOM recommend that the following steps be taken jointly and immediately:

  • Improve and enforce laws and labor inspections;
  • End state-imposed forced labor;
  • Implement stronger measures to combat forced labor and trafficking in business and supply chains;
  • Extend social protection and strengthen legal protections, including by raising the legal age of marriage to 18 without exception;
  • Address the increased risk of trafficking and forced labor for migrant workers by promoting fair and ethical recruitment; and
  • Increase support for women, girls, and vulnerable individuals.

"Effective national policies and regulation are fundamental," said Ryder. "But governments cannot do this alone. International standards provide a sound basis, and an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed. Trade unions, employers' organizations, civil society, and ordinary people all have critical roles to play."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
starbucks protestesr in New York

'Disgusting': Starbucks to Help Its Workers With Student Debt—Unless They're in a Union

After withholding raises from unionized employees earlier this year, "Starbucks is doubling down on the illegality," said one critic.

Jessica Corbett ·

Standing Rock protest

Fossil Fuel Giants Have Targeted 150+ Activists With 'Judicial Harassment': Report

"People must be able to add their voice, without fear of retaliation, to the public debates that will determine the future direction of our country and our planet."

Julia Conley ·

BNSF workers arrive in Golden, Colorado on August 22, 2018.

'Workers Are Angry': Looming US Railroad Strike Puts Pressure on Biden

"If this contract is presented to our members in its current form, it will not pass," said one union spokesperson. Workers want to be able "to take a sick day or vacation day without the fear of termination."

Kenny Stancil ·

MN nurses on strike

15,000 Minnesota Nurses Launch Historic Strike to Put 'Patients Before Profits'

"We feel like this is the only thing we can do," said one nurse. "Hospitals tell us it's our fault, but we've been actively involved and getting nowhere."

Jessica Corbett ·

A coal mining operation is pictured in Wyoming

160+ Groups Denounce Mining Industry Giveaways in 'Dirty' Manchin Side Deal

"Under no circumstances," the groups argue in a letter, "should Congress cut any deals made on the backs of some of the most marginalized peoples and communities in the U.S."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. After Queen's Death, Victims of British Imperialism Share Why 'We Will Not Mourn'
  2. Analysis Shows 'Quiet Fleecing' of US Workers—Not 'Quiet Quitting'—Is the Real Problem
  3. It's Time for Democrats to Take the Gloves Off and Ban Seditious Republicans From Congress
  4. 'Abhorrent and Anti-Democratic': Outrage as DNC Panel Blocks Vote on Dark Money Ban
  5. Rapidly Retreating Doomsday Glacier Clinging 'By Its Fingernails': Study
  6. In Fiery Floor Speech, Sanders Condemns Manchin's 'Dirty Side Deal'
  7. 'Deeply Alarming': Files Seized From Trump Include Document on Foreign Nation's Nuclear Capacity
  8. 'Miserable Little Weasel': Omar Blasts Cruz Over GOP Plan to Kill Student Debt Relief
  9. OB-GYNs Warn of Abortion Threat Dr. Oz Poses in Latest Fetterman Ad
  10. Coalition Tells FTC to Curb Amazon 'Surveillance Empire' by Blocking Purchase of iRobot
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.