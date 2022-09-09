Coalition Tells FTC to Curb Amazon 'Surveillance Empire' by Blocking Purchase of iRobot

More than two dozen groups critical of Amazon\u0026#039;s anti-competitive and invasive practices on Friday urged the Biden administration to block the tech giant\u0026#039;s acquisition of iRobot, known for its Roomba vacuum cleaners, \u0022on the strongest legal grounds it can muster.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The deal will further entrench Amazon\u0026#039;s hold on the smart home technology ecosystem, eliminate competition in that sector, and enhance the company\u0026#039;s monopoly power.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe coalition—which includes Fight for the Future, Electronic Frontier Foundation, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Public Citizen—wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about the $1.7 billion all-cash deal, which was announced last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022The proposed deal poses a striking set of concerns related to consumer privacy and market competition,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022Allowing Amazon to absorb a competing smart home device business with access to incredibly detailed consumer data would endanger fair competition and open markets while also jeopardizing consumer privacy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter highlights that \u0022Amazon already dominates the smart home device market,\u0022 pointing to all the Alexa-powered devices, and argues that the company\u0026#039;s \u0022business model largely relies on acquiring rivals,\u0022 noting its 2018 acquisition of the doorbell maker Ring.\r\n\r\nAccording to the coalition:\r\n\r\n\r\nBy 2021, Amazon Ring had crushed competing smart doorbell makers—selling as many units as its four closest competitors combined. Amazon\u0026#039;s success relied on selling low-price Ring doorbells through its almost ubiquitous e-commerce platform, aided by integration with the company\u0026#039;s subscription program, Amazon Prime.\r\n\r\nAmazon seeks to follow a similar path in buying iRobot. By purchasing an already popular smart home device, they will be able to extend the device\u0026#039;s prevalence through anti-competitive pricing while using personal consumer data to further entrench their monopoly power in the digital economy. By selling the Roomba brand at or near a loss via the Prime subscription, the company can access more personal consumer data to buttress its anti-competitive advantages online. In short, the deal will further entrench Amazon\u0026#039;s hold on the smart home technology ecosystem, eliminate competition in that sector, and enhance the company\u0026#039;s monopoly power.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter also emphasizes that \u0022there is no more private space than the home. Yet with this acquisition, Amazon stands to gain access to extremely intimate facts about our most private spaces that are not available through other means, or to other competitors,\u0022 including consumers\u0026#039; home floor plans, daily routines, and lifestyle choices.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Amazon uses data not only to further its anti-competitive goals as described in further detail above, but also to feed data-hungry algorithms that attempt to predict and shape the behavior of individual consumers,\u0022 the letter explains. \u0022These algorithms, when paired with Amazon\u0026#039;s worldwide impact, exacerbate racist and gender-biased systems of oppression.\u0022\r\n\r\nAcknowledging that civil rights groups have spent years \u0022sounding the alarm on the dangers that Amazon\u0026#039;s network of smart home surveillance devices pose to Black and brown communities,\u0022 the coalition is warning that \u0022as with Ring, this acquisition will lead to unanticipated harmful consequences, particularly in an environment where previously established privacy rights, such as the right to obtain an abortion, are eroding.\u0022\r\n\r\nFight for the Future director Evan Greer echoed the coalition\u0026#039;s warnings in a statement Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The tech giant\u0026#039;s Big Brother-like surveillance network shares warrantless surveillance data with the police, incentivizes racists to criminalize people of color, and gives forced birthers the tools to surveil and snitch on abortion seekers and providers,\u0022 she said. \u0022As Amazon\u0026#039;s surveillance empire grows in size, so do its threats to all of us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s clear Amazon is gobbling up companies to reach its surveillance tentacles deeper into every aspect of our lives, with no regard for the civil rights disasters it leaves in its wake. Amazon only cares about destroying any competition and reaping unparalleled profit,\u0022 she asserted, pointing to the company\u0026#039;s $8.5 billion acquisition of the film and television studio MGM.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThat unchallenged sale was finalized in May, \u0022and now MGM is planning a reality TV show to air footage from Ring surveillance cameras,\u0022 Greer explained. \u0022This dangerous propaganda attempts to normalize surveillance and put a happy face on Amazon\u0026#039;s abuse. Such efforts will have a long-lasting impact, especially on our kids and their sense of control over their privacy and their bodies—both physical and digital.\u0022\r\n\r\nGreer also pointed out that \u0022we know the FTC cares about privacy rights,\u0022 because the agency—led by Lina Khan—is already \u0022exploring rule-making to address privacy abuses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s a great start, but any real effort to protect the public from surveillance and data abuse must include blocking clearly harmful acquisitions,\u0022 she said. \u0022If the FTC commissioners care about protecting privacy, communities of color, and pregnant people, they will challenge Amazon\u0026#039;s iRobot acquisition.\u0022