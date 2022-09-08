'We Must Wake Up!' Study Says Climate Tipping Points Loom—But Some Are Avoidable

In order to avert a series of \u0022disastrous\u0022 climate tipping points, humanity must do \u0022everything possible\u0022 to limit global heating to 1.5°C, warn the authors of a study published Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our new work provides compelling evidence that the world must radically accelerate decarbonizing the economy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis, published in Science, found that the climate emergency—which is caused largely by human burning of fossil fuels—has driven the planet to the brink of numerous \u0022climate tipping points,\u0022 or CTPs.\r\n\r\nFive such CTPs—including the melting of Greenland\u0026#039;s ice sheet, Amazon rainforest destabilization, and the collapse of the Gulf Stream—may have already been passed.\r\n\r\n\u0022Climate tipping points are conditions beyond which changes in a part of the climate system become self-perpetuating. These changes may lead to abrupt, irreversible, and dangerous impacts with serious implications for humanity,\u0022 an introduction to the study explains, adding that the paper \u0022indicates that even global warming of 1°C, a threshold that we already have passed, puts us at risk by triggering some tipping points.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This finding provides a compelling reason to limit additional warming as much as possible,\u0022 the publication asserts.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNPR reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new study is the latest and most comprehensive evidence indicating that countries must enact policies to meet the temperature targets set by the 2015 Paris agreement, if humanity hopes to avoid potentially catastrophic sea level rise and other worldwide harms.\r\n\r\nThose targets—to limit global warming to between 1.5°C and 2°C... compared to preindustrial times—are within reach if countries follow through on their current promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions.\r\n\r\nBut there is basically no wiggle room, and it\u0026#039;s still unclear if governments and corporations will cut emissions as quickly as they have promised. The Earth has already warmed more than 1°C since the late 1800s.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The study really underpins why the Paris agreement goal of 1.5° C is so important and must be fought for,\u0022 David Armstrong McKay, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and a lead author of the paper, told The Guardian.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re not saying that, because we\u0026#039;re probably going to hit some tipping points, everything is lost and it\u0026#039;s game over,\u0022 he added. \u0022Every fraction of a degree that we stop beyond 1.5°C reduces the likelihood of hitting more tipping points.\u0022\r\n\r\nPotsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research director Johan Rockström, one of the new study\u0026#039;s researchers, said: \u0022The world is heading towards 2°-3°C of global warming. This sets Earth on course to cross multiple dangerous tipping points that will be disastrous for people across the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To maintain liveable conditions on Earth and enable stable societies, we must do everything possible to prevent crossing tipping points,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStudy co-author Tim Lenton, also of the University of Exeter, said that \u0022since I first assessed tipping points in 2008, the list has grown and our assessment of the risk they pose has increased dramatically.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our new work provides compelling evidence that the world must radically accelerate decarbonizing the economy,\u0022 he added. \u0022To achieve that, we need to trigger positive social tipping points.\u0022\r\n\r\nLenton was referring to events that trigger \u0022dramatic acceleration of social change.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs an example earlier this year, he cited what he literally described as an \u0022Ah-Ha moment\u0022—when members of the eponymous 1980s Norwegian new wave band not only purchased an electrified Fiat Panda, but also successfully took on Norway\u0026#039;s registration tax and won an exemption for electric vehicles.