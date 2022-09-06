Nebraskans to Vote on Ballot Measure for $15 Hourly Minimum Wage

Low-wage workers and campaigners across Nebraska celebrated Secretary of State Bob Evnen\u0026#039;s Tuesday announcement that a measure to raise the hourly minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 will be on the ballot in November.\r\n\r\n\u0022The cost of groceries, housing, and basics have gone up for years, and the minimum wage hasn\u0026#039;t kept up.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe campaign for the minimum wage ballot measure turned in 97,245 verified signatures and hit the 5% threshold in 44 counties—or over 10,000 signatures and six countries more than the numbers required by the state constitution, Evnen revealed.\r\n\r\n\u0022Working Nebraskans are long overdue for a livable wage. We\u0026#039;re excited to share this milestone with Raise the Wage Nebraska and everyone involved in this campaign,\u0022 said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, a group that backs progressive ballot measures.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have repeatedly seen how ballot measures are an essential tool for voters to create urgently needed change when Washington fails to act,\u0022 Hall added. \u0022Time and time again, when commonsense policies to ensure basic economic fairness are placed on the ballot, voters choose progress.\u0022\r\n\r\nRaise the Wage Nebraska—a coalition of over two dozen groups and a few local lawmakers—welcomed the development on Twitter, declaring that \u002260,000 Nebraskans are working full-time jobs at minimum wage\u0022 and \u0022it\u0026#039;s time to make sure they\u0026#039;re paid fairly.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is great news for Nebraska workers and families,\u0022 Nancy Williams, president and CEO of coalition member No More Empty Pots, told WOWT. \u0022One in five workers who will benefit is a parent supporting children and trying to make ends meet. The reality is that the cost of groceries, housing, and basics have gone up for years, and the minimum wage hasn\u0026#039;t kept up.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs WOWT detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe first increase would be in January 2023 to $10.50 per hour. Minimum wage workers would see their biweekly pay rise from roughly $720 to $840—an increase of $3,120 per year.\r\n\r\nFurther increases would happen annually until 2026 when the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour or $31,200 annually.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile celebrating the minimum wage progress, the ACLU of Nebraska, another coalition member, highlighted that a voter identification constitutional amendment will also be on the ballot for this year\u0026#039;s general election.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will keep reminding Nebraskans that voter ID is voter suppression,\u0022 the group tweeted. \u0022Make sure your voice is heard this election and vote like your rights depend on it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Evnen, the voter ID amendment effort submitted 136,458 valid signatures and hit the 5% threshold in 76 of Nebraska\u0026#039;s 93 counties.\r\n\r\n\u0022For tens of thousands of Nebraska voters, voter ID would be a hindrance and impediment to casting their ballot,\u0022 warned the group Civic Nebraska. \u0022This is a hasty constitutional rewrite to extinguish voter protections and reduce the ability and opportunity to vote.\u0022