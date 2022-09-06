Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Raise the wage petition signature

Supporters of raising the minimum wage in Nebraska collected over 95,000 valid signatures for a ballot measure. (Photo: Raise the Wage Nebraska/Facebook)

Nebraskans to Vote on Ballot Measure for $15 Hourly Minimum Wage

"Working Nebraskans are long overdue for a livable wage. We're excited to share this milestone with Raise the Wage Nebraska and everyone involved in this campaign," said the Fairness Project's executive director.

Jessica Corbett

Low-wage workers and campaigners across Nebraska celebrated Secretary of State Bob Evnen's Tuesday announcement that a measure to raise the hourly minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 will be on the ballot in November.

"The cost of groceries, housing, and basics have gone up for years, and the minimum wage hasn't kept up."

The campaign for the minimum wage ballot measure turned in 97,245 verified signatures and hit the 5% threshold in 44 counties—or over 10,000 signatures and six countries more than the numbers required by the state constitution, Evnen revealed.

"Working Nebraskans are long overdue for a livable wage. We're excited to share this milestone with Raise the Wage Nebraska and everyone involved in this campaign," said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, a group that backs progressive ballot measures.

"We have repeatedly seen how ballot measures are an essential tool for voters to create urgently needed change when Washington fails to act," Hall added. "Time and time again, when commonsense policies to ensure basic economic fairness are placed on the ballot, voters choose progress."

Raise the Wage Nebraska—a coalition of over two dozen groups and a few local lawmakers—welcomed the development on Twitter, declaring that "60,000 Nebraskans are working full-time jobs at minimum wage" and "it's time to make sure they're paid fairly."

"This is great news for Nebraska workers and families," Nancy Williams, president and CEO of coalition member No More Empty Pots, told WOWT. "One in five workers who will benefit is a parent supporting children and trying to make ends meet. The reality is that the cost of groceries, housing, and basics have gone up for years, and the minimum wage hasn't kept up."

As WOWT detailed:

The first increase would be in January 2023 to $10.50 per hour. Minimum wage workers would see their biweekly pay rise from roughly $720 to $840—an increase of $3,120 per year.

Further increases would happen annually until 2026 when the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour or $31,200 annually.

While celebrating the minimum wage progress, the ACLU of Nebraska, another coalition member, highlighted that a voter identification constitutional amendment will also be on the ballot for this year's general election.

"We will keep reminding Nebraskans that voter ID is voter suppression," the group tweeted. "Make sure your voice is heard this election and vote like your rights depend on it."

According to Evnen, the voter ID amendment effort submitted 136,458 valid signatures and hit the 5% threshold in 76 of Nebraska's 93 counties.

"For tens of thousands of Nebraska voters, voter ID would be a hindrance and impediment to casting their ballot," warned the group Civic Nebraska. "This is a hasty constitutional rewrite to extinguish voter protections and reduce the ability and opportunity to vote."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil

Fears Mount Bolsonaro Will Turn Brazilian Bicentennial Into 'Violence in the Streets'

"No one can hold Bolsonaro back," said a presidential campaign insider.

Jessica Corbett ·

Seattle teachers' strike 2022

While Hoping for a Deal, Seattle Teachers Vote to Strike on the Eve of First Day of School

"We are ready and willing, if we need to, to let the district know that we're not going to show up if we don't have everything our students need."

Brett Wilkins ·

Raise the wage petition signature

Nebraskans to Vote on Ballot Measure for $15 Hourly Minimum Wage

"Working Nebraskans are long overdue for a livable wage. We're excited to share this milestone with Raise the Wage Nebraska and everyone involved in this campaign," said the Fairness Project's executive director.

Jessica Corbett ·

Born this way sign

Ninth Circuit Upholds Washington's Ban on 'Dangerous and Discredited' Conversion Therapy

"This is a massive win for LGBTQ+ youth out of Washington," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Donald Trump applauds Doug Mastriano

195 Election Deniers Are on the Ballot in November—And Many Are Expected to Win

Among Republican House candidates, "118 election deniers and eight election doubters have at least a 95% chance of winning," according to a new analysis.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials
  2. Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech
  3. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  4. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  5. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
  6. 'Beyond Bleak': UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis
  7. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
  8. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  9. 'Where Did the Classified Content Go?' Dozens of Empty Folders Seized From Trump Home
  10. 'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.