Hillary Clinton Under Fire for Supportive Remarks of Far-Right PM Contender in Italy

Hillary Clinton has come under fire for her Thursday comments about the positive implications if Giorgia Meloni\u0026nbsp;becomes Italy\u0026#039;s first woman prime minister, with critics warning that the far-right candidate\u0026#039;s agenda poses a direct threat to the fight for gender and economic equality.\r\n\r\nItaly is scheduled to hold its general election on September 25, and \u0022polls are led by Giorgia Meloni\u0026#039;s Fratelli d\u0026#039;Italia, part of a right-wing coalition widely expected to secure a majority of seats,\u0022 historian David Broder, Jacobin\u0026#039;s Europe editor, explained Friday. \u0022With her own party backed by around one-quarter of voters, Meloni looks likely to become prime minister.\u0022\r\n\r\nTaking time away from the Venice International Film Festival to speak with Italy\u0026#039;s leading newspaper, Il Corriere della Sera, Clinton warned of \u0022very powerful\u0022 anti-democratic forces around the world, including authoritarian demagogues like former U.S. President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\nBut when asked about the Italian political scene, Clinton said that \u0022the election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTo her credit, Clinton went on to say, \u0022as with any leader, woman or man, she must be judged by what she does.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I never agreed with Margaret Thatcher, but I admired her determination,\u0022 she added, referring to the former British Prime Minister who played an instrumental role in advancing the neoliberal counter-revolution in the United Kingdom.\r\n\r\nThanks in no small part to Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Thatcher\u0026#039;s \u0022free market\u0022 ideology and upwardly redistributive policies—such as privatization, pro-corporate trade deals, and deregulation of the financial industry—also took hold in the United States, worsening inequality and aiding the ascent of reactionaries like Trump.\r\n\r\nClinton reiterated\u0026nbsp;her same message in an interview clip to be released by Sky\u0026#039;s tg24 on Friday night,\u0026nbsp;saying that a win by Meloni would \u0022open doors\u0022 for other women even while acknowledging the far-right candidate would still have to be judged by her policies and performance.\r\n\r\nAccording to Broder:\r\n\r\n\r\nPrefacing her comments on Meloni saying she \u0022doesn\u0026#039;t know much about her,\u0022 Clinton said, \u0022every time a woman is elected to head of state or government, that is a step forward. Then that woman, like a man, has to be judged, on what she stands for, on what she does.\u0022 There have to be \u0022two parts to the analysis\u0022 for though a woman premier would \u0022open doors, that\u0026#039;s not the end of the story.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn all fairness, Clinton probably doesn\u0026#039;t know much about Meloni, and chose a diplomatic answer; she also told Il Corriere that women leaders are often backed by right-wing parties because such women \u0022are often the first to support the basic pillars of male power and privilege.\u0022 It is unclear whether their \u0022determination,\u0022 like Thatcher\u0026#039;s, is itself admirable. But if, as Clinton says, Meloni has to be judged \u0022like a man\u0022 on how she governs, it\u0026#039;s also important to understand why her election will close doors for women.\r\n\r\n\r\nExemplifying the kind of pro-natalist ideology that was central to Nazism and has been key to other expressions of fascist politics, \u0022Meloni\u0026#039;s party is obsessed with the idea that women are, more than anything else, mothers, while damning the Left (and what she calls \u0026#039;LGBT lobbies\u0026#039;) for working to destroy this connection,\u0022 Broder wrote.\r\n\r\n\u0022One of the party\u0026#039;s main slogans is \u0026#039;God, Fatherland, Family,\u0026#039; and it routinely insists that one of the main focuses of government should be to drive up birth rates in order to avoid the \u0026#039;extinction of Italians.\u0026#039;\u0022 he continued. \u0022This vision of women\u0026#039;s role also has a strong homophobic edge. Last October, in one of a series of rallies where she has been hosted by Spanish far-right party Vox, Meloni spoke of the war on \u0026#039;natural motherhood,\u0026#039; part of the destruction of Christian civilization.\u0022\r\n\r\nItaly is already home to the highest jobless rate among women in Europe, and over 25% of Italian women workers make less than $9 per hour.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fratelli d\u0026#039;Italia would make the situation for precarious and low-paid women harder,\u0022 Broder wrote, pointing to the party\u0026#039;s opposition to a national minimum wage, efforts to eliminate unemployment insurance, and proposal to restrict welfare benefits to mothers.\r\n\r\nWhen it comes to reproductive freedom, regions already governed by Fratelli d\u0026#039;Italia have gone to great lengths to impede abortion access.\r\n\r\nFinally, Fratelli d\u0026#039;Italia, like other far-right parties in Europe, has sought to undermine left-wing feminism through what Broder calls \u0022femonationalism.\u0022 This refers to the racist portrayal of rape and violence against women as foreign imports brought in by immigrants, especially Black and Muslim men—a lie that Meloni and others on the right tell to suggest that pro-immigrant progressives don\u0026#039;t care about Italian women.\r\n\r\nGiven that most Italian women\u0026#039;s lives would be made worse by Meloni\u0026#039;s election, Broder argued, Clinton\u0026#039;s comments exemplify the inadequacy of claiming that the increased representation of women within the upper echelons of the existing social order is an inherent victory even when nothing is done to ameliorate its exploitative and hierarchical structure.\r\n\r\nAttacks on economic security and sexual autonomy, including those launched by right-wing women, are completely at odds with the egalitarian aspirations of working-class women who want equal access to well-remunerated jobs and public goods as well as reproductive rights, stressed Broder.\r\n\r\n\u0022Meloni may, indeed, become the first woman prime minister,\u0022 he added, \u0022but she\u0026#039;s prepared to trample on plenty of other women to get there.\u0022