Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

John Fetterman

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania on May 10, 2022. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Fetterman Fires Back at 'Sad and Desperate' Oz 'Murder' Smear

The Democratic Senate hopeful accused his GOP opponent of "making a predictable and fear-mongering attack against two men who spent 27 years in prison for a crime they didn't commit."

Brett Wilkins

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hit back Thursday after the campaign of Dr. Mehmet Oz, his Republican opponent, misleadingly accused the Pennsylvania frontrunner of employing two convicted murderers on his staff.

"Does Dr. Oz believe that the wrongfully convicted should die in prison? Does this man have any compassion?"

Oz's campaign failed to mention that the brothers, Dennis and Lee Horton, were granted clemency after successfully arguing they were wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder and spent 27 years behind bars.

"This smear is a sad and desperate attack from Dr. Oz's shambolic campaign," Fetterman said in a statement. "Going after two campaign staffers is a new low for Dr. Oz. Dennis and Lee, who were wrongfully convicted, are two of the kindest, hardest-working people I know—fighting for their release was one of the proudest moments of my career and I'm honored to have them on this team."

"Does Dr. Oz believe that the wrongfully convicted should die in prison? Does this man have any compassion?" he asked. "He's making a predictable and fear-mongering

attack against two men who spent 27 years in prison for a crime they didn't commit."

Oz's calumny—which came as aggregate polling showed him trailing the Democrat by eight points with just about two months until the November midterm elections—follows another dubious attack in which the TV doctor made comments many observers said mocked Fetterman's recent stroke.

"I survived a stroke. Plenty of others have dealt with health challenges too," Fetterman said Wednesday during a campaign event. "Can you imagine if you had a doctor who mocked you for it?"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Fracking in Wyoming

Green Groups Want Ruling on Wyoming Fossil Fuel Leases to Embolden Biden

"We hope that moving forward, the Biden administration won't shy away from exercising its authority to limit oil and gas leasing in order to protect our climate and the environment."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chile constitution plebiscite

House Dems Voice 'Grave and Urgent Concerns' Over Chilean Plebiscite Misinformation

"Technology corporations like yours have an obligation to ensure that their platforms do not serve to disseminate hate, lies, and disinformation," U.S. lawmakers told social media giants.

Brett Wilkins ·

Starbucks New York union

First NYC 'Just Cause' Lawsuit Targets Starbucks for Union-Busting

"Just in time for Labor Day, Starbucks secures another spot in the union-busting hall of fame," said one workers' group.

Brett Wilkins ·

Sri Lanka unrest

'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High

"Over the coming months, governments across the world are about to get an answer to a burning question: Will protests sparked by socioeconomic pressure transform into broader and more disruptive anti-government action?"

Jessica Corbett ·

Hillary Rodham Clinton attends the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Hillary Clinton Under Fire for Supportive Remarks of Far-Right PM Contender in Italy

By claiming that Giorgia Meloni becoming prime minister would represent progress for women, "Hillary is half-endorsing the fascist takeover in Italy the rest of us are desperately working against," said one filmmaker.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  2. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  3. GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water
  4. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  5. Medicare Dis-Advantage: Shortchanging the Patients While Enriching the Insurer
  6. Republican AGs, Dark Money Groups Scheme to Sue Over Student Debt Relief
  7. Sad Beyond Words for What the Poison Named Trump Has Wrought
  8. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  9. Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'
  10. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.