THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Protesters with banner reading, "Chase funds climate crimes"

Participants hold a banner outside JPMorgan Chase's headquarters in New York City on April 19, 2022. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

US Banks Pouring $23 Billion Into Russian 'Carbon Bomb' Projects

"When you don't care who you're doing business with," said one climate campaigner, "it does translate into human suffering and lives lost."

Julia Conley

New research released Wednesday by a Ukraine-based climate action group reveals that while the U.S. is sending another $3 billion in aid to the country amid Russia's invasion, American banks are among the biggest investors in high-emissions projects which are helping to fund the war as well as pushing the planet toward climate breakdown.

Compiled by the Leave It in the Ground Initiative (LINGO), the new database details the various investors and creditors of Russian "carbon bombs"—extraction projects with the potential to emit at least one billion tonnes of carbon.

Based on its findings, LINGO is calling on major banks including JPMorgan Chase and HSBC to end their funding of such projects by oil and gas companies across Russia.

"We should not be investing in new fossil fuel projects, as the International Energy Agency has confirmed," LINGO Director Kjell Kühne told The Guardian. "Anybody involved in these projects should be really questioning what they're doing."

More than 400 worldwide firms have provided $130 billion in investment and credit to projects by oil and gas companies including Gazprom, Novatek, and Rosneft in recent years.

"This is criminal behavior leading directly to death, destruction, and the continued devastation of our climate and our world."

Investments make up $52 billion of the funding, and U.S. companies have provided an estimated $23.6 billion of that—approximately half the total.

JPMorgan Chase has provided the largest combination of credit and investment of any U.S. company, pouring $10 billion into projects extracting fossil fuels in the Arctic, Siberia, and other regions.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund accounted for the second-largest investment in carbon bomb projects, investing more than $15 billion in Rosneft, which began construction last month on an oil terminal in the Arctic. U.K. companies have invested the third-largest amount recorded by LINGO—a total of $2.5 billion.

Two years after JPMorgan released a pledge to "tackle climate change"—one that was met with skepticism by climate campaigners—the company is still engaging in what climate scientist Bill McGuire called "criminal behavior leading directly to death, destruction, and the continued devastation of our climate and our world."

In addition to contributing to the heating of the planet—drilling in a region that scientists recently discovered is heating up four times faster than the planet as a whole due to fossil fuel emissions—the companies identified by LINGO are helping to fund Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which has killed more than 5,500 people and injured more than 7,800 so far. 

"This [war] has made really clear that, when you don't care who you're doing business with," Kühne told The Guardian, "it does translate into human suffering and lives lost."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Progressives Say Biden Student Debt Plan 'A Good Start, But Not Enough'

"In the long term, we need to keep pushing for more relief and for free public college and vocational school," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

Brett Wilkins ·

Mehmet Oz

Dr. Oz Condemned for 'Disgusting' Comments on Fetterman Stroke

"I know politics can be nasty, but even then," said Democratic candidate John Fetterman, "I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

Jon Queally ·

Protesters with banner reading, "Chase funds climate crimes"

US Banks Pouring $23 Billion Into Russian 'Carbon Bomb' Projects

"When you don't care who you're doing business with," said one climate campaigner, "it does translate into human suffering and lives lost."

Julia Conley ·

Dan Goldman

Corporate Democrats Maloney and Goldman Fend Off Progressives in NY Primary

Despite narrow defeat to Dan Goldman in the state's 10th District, progressive Yuh-Line Niou said her campaign showed "why betting on people is always the right choice."

Jon Queally ·

Manchin-Biden-IRA

Over 650 Progressive Groups Vow to Fight 'Dirty' Manchin Deal 'With Everything We've Got'

Broad coalition calls on Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to "stand with the communities who continue to bear the brunt of harm from fossil fuels and act to prevent wholesale climate disaster."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.