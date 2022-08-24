Inescapable 'Abortion Deserts' Coming as Idaho, Tennessee, and Texas Trigger Bans Set to Take Effect

A leading reproductive rights organization on Wednesday reiterated the need for action to protect abortion access at the federal level in anticipation of three more \u0022trigger laws\u0022 set to take effect in Idaho, Tennessee, and Texas.\r\n\r\n\u0022Vast swaths of the nation, especially in the South and Midwest, will become abortion deserts that, for many, will be impossible to escape.\u0022\r\n\r\nSince the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June, anti-choice state lawmakers have moved to further restrict reproductive freedom—ramping up the GOP\u0026#039;s already \u0022unprecedented\u0022 attacks on the right to choose.\r\n\r\n\u0022Tomorrow, millions more people will lose abortion access across the nation as bans take effect in Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho,\u0022 said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. \u0022Vast swaths of the nation, especially in the South and Midwest, will become abortion deserts that, for many, will be impossible to escape.\u0022\r\n\r\nAbsent judicial intervention, North Dakota\u0026#039;s trigger ban is set to take effect Friday—meaning that by the end of the week, abortion could be banned in those states plus Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported Monday that \u0022nearly 21 million—about 1 in 3 girls and women in the United States between the ages of 15 and 44—have lost access to the procedure\u0022 in their home states, and \u0022the rapid pace of change has shocked even the closest observers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I just thought there would be a little more time to help providers and patients cope with these changes,\u0022 said Elizabeth Nash, who tracks state-level abortion legislation for the Guttmacher Institute. \u0022It was very clear that that sort of grace period was not going to be provided.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Post pointed out that on top of outright bans, \u0022Wisconsin has conflicting laws that leave the legality of abortion uncertain, but clinics stopped providing abortions in the state after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization decision, effectively ending abortion within its borders,\u0022 and other states, such as Georgia and Ohio, ban the procedure around six weeks of pregnancy, before many people even know they are pregnant.\r\n\r\nRewire outlined the looming measures in Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho—and an effort to block the last one—in a series of tweets Wednesday:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Evidence is already mounting of women being turned away despite needing urgent, and in some cases lifesaving, medical care,\u0022 Northup noted.\r\n\r\n\u0022This unfolding public health crisis will only continue to get worse,\u0022 she warned. \u0022We will see more and more of these harrowing situations, and once state legislatures reconvene in January, we will see even more states implement abortion bans and novel laws criminalizing abortion providers, pregnant people, and those who help them.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe experience of a Louisiana woman made international headlines this month after she was told that she would have to leave the state to get an abortion or continue her pregnancy. Her fetus had been diagnosed with acrania, a fatal disorder in which a skull does not form in the womb.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ms. Nancy Davis was put in a horrifically cruel position by the state of Louisiana, left with only two choices: To carry the fetus until its inevitable death or to travel to another state to end the pregnancy weeks after she made the incredibly painful decision to do so,\u0022 said her attorney, Ben Crump, in a statement last week.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOther stories of pregnant people faced with difficult decisions regarding if and how to access abortion care across the country have mounted this summer amid constant shifts in state law.\r\n\r\nAfter a federal judge in Texas late Tuesday blocked guidance from the Biden administration requiring doctors to provide abortions in medical emergencies, even if doing so would violate state law, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre vowed that President Joe Biden will keep fighting.\r\n\r\n\u0022Because of this decision, women in Texas may now be denied this vital care—even for conditions like severe hemorrhaging or life-threatening hypertension,\u0022 she said. \u0022It\u0026#039;s wrong, it\u0026#039;s backwards, and women may die as a result. The fight is not over. The president will continue to push to require hospitals to provide lifesaving and health-preserving reproductive care.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, declared Wednesday that \u0022we must stop playing politics with people\u0026#039;s lives. The post-Roe world envisioned by anti-abortion extremists is unfolding before our eyes and has not stopped with banning abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These anti-abortion lawmakers may be relentless, but so are we,\u0022 she said, noting that the next general election is just over two months away. \u0022Together, we will be louder than ever, working to elect leaders that will restore abortion access and actually represent the voters of Texas.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs GOP legislators in Texas and other states work to outlaw abortion, some rights activists are pushing for the use of ballot measures to protect reproductive freedom state by state until Congress acts.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn early August, 59% of Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the path to banning abortion in the state. Voter turnout was notably high. Northup said Wednesday that \u0022the vast majority of Americans support access to abortion, as we saw in Kansas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress must pass the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act to protect the right to abortion in every state,\u0022 she added. \u0022Abortion is not a matter of politics or opinion, it is healthcare that people both want and need.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile House Democrats have approved that proposal to affirm abortion rights nationwide, the bill has been repeatedly blocked in the Senate this year by Republicans and right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.