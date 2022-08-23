Teachers' Strike in Columbus About Students, Says Union, Not Wages

For the first time in 47 years, teachers and support staff in Columbus—Ohio\u0026#039;s largest school district—went on strike Monday to demand better working and learning conditions, exemplifying mounting discontent over the sustained and intensifying attacks on public education that have led to increasingly understaffed and ill-equipped classrooms.\r\n\r\n\u0022This strike is about our students.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Columbus Education Association (CEA) announced Sunday night that more than 94% of its nearly 4,500 members had voted to reject the last offer from Columbus City Schools, bringing about the union\u0026#039;s first work stoppage since 1975.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is with a full understanding of the sacrifices that students, parents, and teachers will make together to win the schools Columbus students deserve that CEA members overwhelmingly rejected the board\u0026#039;s last, best, and final offer tonight and intend to strike,\u0022 CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes said at the time.\r\n\r\nWith no negotiations currently scheduled between the two sides, the district\u0026#039;s 47,000-plus students are poised to start the school year online Wednesday.\r\n\r\nTheir teachers, librarians, counselors, and other staff, meanwhile, plan to keep picketing for improved learning environments and expanded opportunities for art, music, and physical education—something they began to do Monday morning at school buildings across the city.\r\n\r\nNational Education Association (NEA) vice president Princess Moss joined a picket line, walking alongside others calling for \u0022schools our students deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We will continue fighting until we have safe, properly maintained, and fully resourced schools in every neighborhood,\u0022 Fuentes said at a Monday news conference, suggesting the possibility of a long fight similar to the one that occurred last year in Minneapolis.\r\n\r\nWith no quick resolution in sight, \u0022free school lunches, and breakfasts for the next day, will be distributed in grab-and-go containers each school day at 25 locations,\u0022 The Columbus Dispatch reported.\r\n\r\nThe CEA\u0026#039;s notice of intent to strike cited \u0022disagreement over learning conditions such as smaller class sizes, full-time art, music, and P.E. teachers at the elementary level, and functional heating and air-conditioning in classrooms, as well as adequate planning time, a cap on the number of class periods during the school day, outsourcing positions to private-for-profit corporations from outside the community, and recruiting and retaining the best educators for Columbus students.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat notice was filed on August 11. Roughly two weeks earlier, the CEA said in a statement, \u0022the school board walked away from the bargaining table.\u0022\r\n\r\nCEA member Courtney Johnson, a 21-year veteran of Columbus City Schools, told CNN on Tuesday that improved pay is not the union\u0026#039;s focus.\r\n\r\n\u0022This strike is about our students,\u0022 said Johnson. \u0022Our Columbus City School students deserve a commitment to modern schools with properly working heating and air-conditioning, and smaller class sizes, and art, music, and P.E.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to CNN, \u0022The school board wants to ask voters for more money. The union wants the board to use federal money.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nColumbus is home to the nation\u0026#039;s first strike in a large K-12 district this school year, but educators, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers in other cities are also agitating, with more potential labor actions looming on the horizon.\r\n\r\nA county commissioner in North Carolina recently called for a statewide teacher walkout, juxtaposing the state\u0026#039;s budget surplus with low pay and a huge teacher shortfall.\r\n\r\nLast week, food service workers in Pittsburgh\u0026#039;s Woodland Hills School District voted to authorize a strike. If their demand for a living wage is not met—negotiations were scheduled to begin Tuesday—a work stoppage is imminent.\r\n\r\nOver the weekend, the School District of Philadelphia\u0026#039;s maintenance, custodial, and transportation employees voted to authorize a strike unless the school board agrees to a new contract that includes higher wages and better training before the current pact expires on August 31.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNot far away in York County, Pennsylvania, meanwhile, teachers recently reached a tentative agreement with the school board on a new contract just days after threatening to strike.\r\n\r\n\u0022Two-and-a-half years of pandemic-throttled schooling and a recent escalation of culture wars around what teachers can say on topics such as U.S. history, racism, and LGBTQ rights have left districts across the country grappling with burned-out educators and catastrophic teacher shortages,\u0022 The Washington Post reported Monday.\r\n\r\nAlthough pay is not a driving force in the Columbus strike, new research by the Economic Policy Institute shows that the \u0022teacher pay penalty\u0022—or the difference between how much teachers make compared with their nonteacher college-educated counterparts—reached a new high in 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022Also weighing on teachers are a growing number of school shootings,\u0022 CNN noted.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and some of the other right-wing officials who have been leading the GOP\u0026#039;s assault on the dignity and autonomy of teachers and librarians with censorship laws and book bans are scrambling to address the staffing crisis they helped exacerbate by lowering professional standards.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Republican attacks on public education have intensified in recent months, Jack Schneider, an associate professor of education at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and journalist Jennifer Berkshire argue that the roots of current problems are bipartisan and have a long history.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not hard to see why teachers are in short supply,\u0022 Schneider and Berkshire, co-authors of A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door: The Dismantling of Public Education and the Future of School, wrote in an opinion piece published Sunday by The Hill.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yet as dire as the present moment may seem for the nation\u0026#039;s teachers,\u0022 it began prior to 2020, the pair wrote. \u0022Long before the GOP embarked on its modern-day witch hunt for \u0026#039;woke\u0026#039; teachers, scapegoating teachers for educational inequities was a bipartisan endeavor—one led by Democrats.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith educators leaving the profession in droves, Schneider and Berkshire added, \u0022we\u0026#039;re reaping what was sown\u0022 by decades of attacks on public schools by both major parties.\r\n\r\nTo stay in the classroom, NEA president Becky Pringle said earlier this month, teachers need \u0022professional respect.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For them that is three things,\u0022 she said. \u0022Professional authority to make teaching and learning decisions for their students. Professional rights to have the conditions and resources to do the jobs they love. And professional pay that reflects the importance of the work they do.\u0022