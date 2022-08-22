3 Arkansas Cops Suspended Amid Probe of Brutal Beating Caught on Video

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday and a state investigation was launched after the trio was recorded brutally attacking a man who was pinned to the ground.\r\n\r\nKARK reports Arkansas State Police special agents are investigating two Crawford County Sheriff\u0026#039;s deputies and a Mulberry Police Department (MPD) officer who were recorded earlier Sunday kneeing and punching 27-year-old Randall Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina and slamming the man\u0026#039;s head into the pavement while holding him down a short distance from a convenience store in Mulberry. Employees at the store had called police after Worcester allegedly spat on and threatened them.\r\n\r\n\u0022In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,\u0022 Crawford County Sheriff James Damante said in a statement. \u0022I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a similar statement, MPD said that \u0022the officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department [take] these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions,\u0022 the agency added. \u0022We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.\u0022\r\n\r\nLocal media report the officers in the recording have been identified as Thell Riddle of MPD and Crawford County deputies Levi White and Zack King.\r\n\r\nArkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, tweeted Sunday that \u0022the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.\u0022\r\n\r\nWorcester was transported to an area hospital where he was treated before being released and taken into police custody. He faces charges including battery, assault, and resisting arrest.