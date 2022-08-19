Appeals Court Orders Release of Secret Memo Barr 'Used to Undercut the Mueller Report'

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered the release of a 2019 memorandum about whether then-President Donald Trump obstructed Special Counsel Robert Mueller\u0026#039;s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.\r\n\r\nCitizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW)—the watchdog fighting to reveal the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) memo prepared for then-Attorney General Bill Barr—celebrated the ruling as a win.\r\n\r\n\u0022Attorney General Barr cited this memo as a reason not to charge President Trump with obstruction of justice,\u0022 said CREW spokesperson Jordan Libowitz in a statement. \u0022The American people deserve to know what it says. Now they will.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe unanimous ruling from three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed a lower court\u0026#039;s opinion about the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel memo—a redacted version of which was made public last year.\r\n\r\nDOJ lawyers claimed the redactions were necessary because they protected legal deliberations, but the appellate panel disagreed.\r\n\r\nAs Bloomberg detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nD.C. Circuit Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan, who was joined by Judges Judith Rogers and David Tatel, wrote that any analysis in the memo about bringing obstruction charges was more like a \u0022thought experiment.\u0022\r\n\r\nSrinivasan noted that the department expressed \u0022regret\u0022 about leaving a \u0022misimpression that an actual charging decision was under consideration,\u0022 but he wrote that it missed opportunities to address the true purpose of the memo.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe court rejected the government\u0026#039;s request for another chance to make the case for keeping the full memo secret. Srinivasan wrote that the Justice Department might have successfully argued to keep the memo sealed if it had revealed the public messaging purpose from the beginning and then tried to invoke what\u0026#039;s known as the deliberative process privilege, but that it was too late now.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\nThe DOJ has a week to consider appealing the latest decision. The Washington Post reported that spokespeople for the department and Barr declined to comment.\r\n\r\nPolitico noted Friday:\r\n\r\n\r\nTrump was never charged in Mueller\u0026#039;s probe and the special prosecutor\u0026#039;s final report declined to opine on whether what he did in response to the investigation amounted to a crime.\r\n\r\nHowever, some Trump opponents have called on the Attorney General Merrick Garland to reconsider the issue now that Trump is no longer president. Release of the long-sought DOJ memo could fuel those calls and draw more unwanted attention to Trump\u0026#039;s potential criminal liability at a time when he is besieged by a slew of other legal woes relating to his handling of classified government records, his role in inspiring many of those involved in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader efforts to overturn Joe Biden\u0026#039;s win in the 2020 presidential election.\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported Thursday, a federal judge gave the U.S. government a week to propose redactions to the warrant affidavit containing the information that led to last week\u0026#039;s search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump\u0026#039;s Florida home.