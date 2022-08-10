Nebraska Mother, Daughter Face Abortion Charges After Facebook Shares Chats With Police

Digital rights advocates on Tuesday said an abortion case in Nebraska illustrates how powerful tech companies like Facebook could play a major role in prosecutions of people who self-manage abortions as more states ban the procedure, and called on the social media platform to reform its privacy policies to protect users.\r\n\r\nThe case in Nebraska centers on a 17-year-old girl and her mother, Celeste and Jessica Burgess, who sent messages on Facebook regarding plans to terminate Celeste\u0026#039;s pregnancy prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned in June.\r\n\r\n\u0022If companies don\u0026#039;t want to end up repeatedly handing over data for abortion investigations, they need to rethink their practices on data collection, storage, and encryption.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to court documents posted by Vice Tuesday, a friend of Celeste\u0026#039;s called the police after seeing her take the first of two abortion pills. The teenager, who is being tried as an adult, was estimated to be 23 weeks and two days into her pregnancy. Abortion is legal until 22 weeks of pregnancy in Nebraska.\r\n\r\nCeleste\u0026#039;s fetus was stillborn shortly after she took the pills, according to the court filings.\r\n\r\nJessica Burgess was charged last month with three felonies and two misdemeanors and Celeste was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors, all related to performing an illegal abortion, concealing the fetus\u0026#039;s body, and providing false information. They both pleaded not guilty.\r\n\r\nAfter receiving the tip from Celeste\u0026#039;s acquaintance, Detective Ben McBride of the Norfolk Police Investigations Unit obtained a warrant to access digital communications of both Celeste and her mother. The police seized six smartphones and seven laptops from the family and ordered Facebook to turn over messages between the two.\r\n\r\nFacebook stores user information on its servers and messages sent through Facebook Messenger are often visible to the company. In order to use end-to-end encryption, which makes messages unreadable to Facebook and anyone who requests access, users have to be using the mobile device Messenger app and have to select a setting to mark the conversation as \u0022secret.\u0022\r\n\r\nFacebook told NBC News that the warrant it was ordered to comply with said nothing about a user discussing abortion care and that police told the company the case they were investigating involved \u0022a stillborn baby who was burned and buried.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the alleged details of the Burgess case are distinct from the majority of medication abortions—which are approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the first trimester of pregnancy—digital rights advocates warned that the current policies of companies like Facebook will make people vulnerable to prosecution as Republican legislators impose abortion bans.\r\n\r\n\u0022If companies don\u0026#039;t want to end up repeatedly handing over data for abortion investigations, they need to rethink their practices on data collection, storage, and encryption,\u0022 Jake Laperruque, deputy director of surveillance at the Center of Democracy and Technology, told NBC.\r\n\r\nAt The Verge on Wednesday, James Vincent wrote that \u0022by highlighting the detail that the warrant didn\u0026#039;t mention abortion, Meta [Facebook\u0026#039;s parent company] seems to be attempting to distance itself from criticism that its current data-collection policies can and will be used to prosecute women in the U.S. who have illegal abortions.\u0022\r\n\r\nRights groups including Fight for the Future say the company must make end-to-end encryption the default for all conversations that happen on its platform.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Meta has the ability to make end-to-end encryption the default for all of its messages, ensuring that no one but the message senders—not even people at Facebook or Instagram themselves—can access private conversations,\u0022 Caitlin George, managing director of Fight for the Future, told The Verge.\r\n\r\n\u0022Until Meta gives up surveilling private messages and begins protecting its users with end-to-end encryption, it remains complicit in the surveillance and criminalization of pregnant people,\u0022 George added.\r\n\r\nThe Burgess case gained national attention as reproductive justice and legal advocacy group If/When/How released a report on the criminalization of self-managed medication abortions, finding that although \u0022only seven states historically criminalized self-managed abortion\u0022—and only Nevada, South Carolina, and Oklahoma do now following a push by advocacy groups—\u0022overzealous police and prosecutors have circumvented the law\u0026#039;s parameters\u0022 in at least 26 states.\r\n\r\nIn 43% of the 61 cases If/Now/When examined, police considered homicide or murder charges.\r\n\r\nWhile \u0022there has been a lot of focus on period tracker apps in recent months,\u0022 wrote study co-author Laura Huss, \u0022what we\u0026#039;ve seen is that even less sophisticated forms of data and technology—text messages and Google histories—were wielded as evidence in some of these cases.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs in the Burgess case, more than a quarter of cases were initially reported by an acquaintance.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fact remains that abortion stigma, perpetuated by abortion restrictions, leads to criminalization even when there is no authorizing statute,\u0022 the report reads. \u0022Isolating 21st Century criminalization lends insight into what the criminalization of abortion is likely to look like in a post-Roe America.\u0022