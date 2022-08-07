'What the Hell is Wrong With Them': GOP Senators Kill $35 Cap on Insulin

Senate Republicans on Sunday successfully stripped a proposed $35 per month cap on out-of-pocket spending on insulin for patients enrolled in private insurance from the tax and climate bill making its way through the Senate.\r\n\r\nThe Senate parliamentarian had earlier ruled that the provision, sponsored by Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, is not primarily related to the federal budget and thus not eligible for a reconciliation bill. The ruling gave\u0026nbsp;Republicans a chance to kill the proposal.\r\n\r\nWaiving the rules required 60 votes to succeed. Only seven Republicans sided with Democrats to keep the insulin cap in the bill with a 57-43 vote.\r\n\r\n“Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,”\u0026nbsp;Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said.\u0026nbsp;“After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma. Fortunately, the $35 insulin copay cap for insulin in Medicare remains in the bill, so seniors will get relief from high insulin costs. I will continue working to deliver lower insulin costs to all Americans.”\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans just forced out of the reconciliation bill a $35/month out-of-pocket cap for insulin users with private health insurance. What the hell is wrong with them? Really, what the hell is wrong with them?\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Robert Weissman, President of Public Citizen in a tweet.\r\n\r\nCongressman Bill Pascrell Jr.,representing the 9th District of New Jersey,\u0026nbsp;said in a tweet\u0026nbsp;\u0022Here are the McConnell republican senators who just killed capping insulin at $35. Republicans told millions of Americans who use insulin to go to hell. Remember their names.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n“Diabetic Americans are being used as political props to play partisan politics while 1 in 4 of us must ration the insulin we need to survive [because] both parties in Congress refuse to regulate insulin’s price,” tweeted Laura Marston, an intellectual property attorney and a patient advocate for affordable insulin.