Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A voter drops off a ballot in Pennsylvania

A voter arrives to drop off their ballot in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 29, 2020. (Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Rebuffing GOP Attack, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Upholds Universal Mail-In Voting

The ruling, said one advocate, "ensures that millions of Pennsylvania voters can continue to cast their ballots safely and conveniently in the manner they choose."

Jake Johnson

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a law that allows all of the state's registered voters to submit their ballots by mail, rebuffing an effort by Republican lawmakers to overturn a statute they supported years earlier.

In its ruling, the court's majority declared that "we find no restriction in our constitution on the General Assembly's ability to create universal mail-in voting." The court's two Republican justices, Sallie Updyke Mundy and Kevin Brobson, dissented.

"Act 77 was passed with strong bipartisan support for good reason—making voting easier and more accessible is the right thing to do."

The decision stems from a lawsuit that Pennsylvania Republicans filed in the summer of 2021 claiming that Act 77—a 2019 law allowing no-excuse vote-by-mail in the commonwealth—ran afoul of the state constitution and enabled fraud, a narrative that the GOP attempted to advance following former President Donald Trump's lie-riddled attacks on mail-in voting during the 2020 election.

Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, applauded the court's rejection of state Republicans' argument, declaring in a statement that the ruling represents "a major victory for voting rights."

"This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to uphold Act 77 ensures that millions of Pennsylvania voters can continue to cast their ballots safely and conveniently in the manner they choose," said Ali. "Act 77 was passed with strong bipartisan support for good reason—making voting easier and more accessible is the right thing to do."

The court's ruling came less than 100 days before the midterm elections in which Pennsylvania will feature prominently, as the state could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate next year.

John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the race for the state's open Senate seat, celebrated the ruling in a series of tweets and blasted the Republicans who led the lawsuit after helping pass Act 77.

"I don't know anyone who needs to hear this," Fetterman wrote, "but voting in Pennsylvania is safe, open, and secure."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
A voter drops off a ballot in Pennsylvania

Rebuffing GOP Attack, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Upholds Universal Mail-In Voting

The ruling, said one advocate, "ensures that millions of Pennsylvania voters can continue to cast their ballots safely and conveniently in the manner they choose."

Jake Johnson ·

Kentucky protest against Roe reversal

Kentucky 'Now a Forced-Birth State' After Judge Reinstates Abortion Bans

"We must codify the right to abortion in Congress," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal. "Pregnant people deserve to make their own healthcare decisions."

Jessica Corbett ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speak to reporters

'This Cannot Wait': Groups Warn Democrats Not to Let Stock Trading Ban Die

"Revelations that members unscrupulously purchased or sold stock in companies at deeply suspicious moments will continue as long as this goes unaddressed."

Jake Johnson ·

Pelosi Taiwan

'Playing With Fire,' Says China After Pelosi Lands in Taiwan

One anti-war group called the U.S. House speaker's trip "unnecessary, dangerous, and utterly reckless at a time when the war in Ukraine continues."

Brett Wilkins ·

Stop the Ban sign in Kansas

Anti-Choice Forces Push Disinformation as Kansas Votes on Abortion Rights

"The truth is that voting yes opens the door to a total ban on abortion," said one reproductive rights advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets
  2. Price Gouging at the Pump Results in 235% Profit Jump for Big Oil: Analysis
  3. GOP 'Working Hand in Hand With Big Pharma' to Kill Drug Price Reform Behind Closed Doors
  4. 'Truly Disgusting': Alito Mocks Critics of Anti-Abortion Ruling as Pregnant People Suffer
  5. The Corporate Oligarchs Have Put Humanity on a Path Toward Self-Annihilation
  6. Propelled to Victory by Dem Leaders, Cuellar Says $7.25 Too Much for Millions of Workers
  7. Debunking Four Myths About Inflation
  8. Alarm Raised Over Manchin Side Deal That Would Pave Way for Major 'Climate Bomb'
  9. Following Trump's Lead, GOP Pushes Bill to Make Federal Workers Fireable 'At Will'
  10. With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.