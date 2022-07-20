Disappointed by Climate Speech, Activists Say People Are Dying 'While Biden Dithers'

Climate campaigners expressed frustration Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden announced new climate actions but refused to declare a national emergency, despite mounting public and political pressure.\r\n\r\n\u0022This week\u0026#039;s apocalyptic heatwaves make it clear that these steps are overdue and way too small.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden\u0026#039;s failure to declare a state of emergency today is an insult to the millions of working people and frontline communities living the devastating reality of global heating, environmental racism, and climate breakdown,\u0022\u0026nbsp;said People\u0026#039;s Action climate justice organizer Ben Ishibashi.\r\n\r\nThe administration, he argued, \u0022must do more than rattle off talking points about things the federal government is already doing or offer Band-Aid-level measures.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking at a shuttered coal plant in Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, Biden said that \u0022I come here today with a message: As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that\u0026#039;s what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden outlined his actions to protect communities from extreme heat and dangerous climate impacts, lower cooling costs, and expand offshore wind.\r\n\r\n\u0022We welcome Biden\u0026#039;s executive actions to boost wind energy production and help low-income families keep cool, but this week\u0026#039;s apocalyptic heatwaves make it clear that these steps are overdue and way too small,\u0022 said Ishibashi, calling for \u0022bold, decisive action\u0022 that prioritizes people over corporate profits.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe organizer\u0026#039;s criticism and demand for more were echoed by other activists—including the Center for Biological Diversity\u0026#039;s Jean Su, who said that \u0022the world\u0026#039;s burning up from California to Croatia, and right now Biden\u0026#039;s fighting fire with the trickle from a garden hose.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Declaring a climate emergency will unleash the full force of Biden\u0026#039;s executive powers to combat climate chaos and signal the climate leadership we so desperately need,\u0022 explained Su, whose group released a report on the topic earlier this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022With congressional action closed off, bold action from Biden is the only hope for truly lifesaving action to curb the deadly fossil fuels scorching the planet,\u0022 she warned. \u0022Limited action on renewables without curbing fossil fuels is like tuning up the engine while the car barrels off a cliff.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJL Andrepont, senior policy campaigner and policy analyst at 350.org, similarly highlighted that \u0022every day the president waits to stop all new fossil fuel extraction projects in the U.S. is another day lost, and will cause temperatures to rise even higher, costing even more lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in a crisis of tipping points, and frontline and BIPOC communities are losing their lives and livelihoods while Biden dithers,\u0022 Andrepont added. \u0022The planet and every living creature on it doesn\u0026#039;t have a moment to waste. The time for action is now. He needs to start keeping to his commitments to fight the climate crisis, and to fight for real climate justice.\u0022\r\n\r\nEven Biden, during his speech, recognized that \u0022Congress is not acting as it should\u0022 and \u0022this is an emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile welcoming his \u0022absolutely necessary\u0022 new actions that \u0022will make real impacts in people\u0026#039;s lives,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Sunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash also emphasized that \u0022Biden said that climate change is an emergency, but we are sick of watching this administration fail to treat it as such.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Declaring a climate emergency is a no-brainer,\u0022 she said. \u0022At a time when our rights are being ripped away, wildfires displace and kill people all over the world, and faith in government is wavering, young people are asking—what will it take for Democrats to fight for us?\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Prakash, \u0022This moment is critical for the Biden presidency—he can either take action and deliver for millions of people, or he will forever be known as the president who condemned my generation to an unlivable world.\u0022