'We Need to Fight': Cori Bush, Tina Smith Unveil Bill to Bolster Access to Medication Abortion

Rep. Cori Bush and Sen. Tina Smith introduced bicameral legislation Monday aimed at bolstering access to medication abortion as Republican-led states across the U.S. attempt to restrict distribution of the pills in their drive to ban abortion entirely.\r\n\r\nIf passed, the Protecting Access to Medication Abortion Act would codify into federal law the Food and Drug Administration\u0026#039;s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone, one of two medications commonly used in tandem to end a pregnancy. In December, the FDA permanently lifted its requirement that mifepristone be administered in person, allowing patients to receive the medication through the mail.\r\n\r\n\u0022Extremist Republicans are attacking and undermining access to a safe and effective medication.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new bill would also \u0022ensure those seeking abortion care can always access medication abortion through telehealth and certified pharmacies, including mail-order pharmacies,\u0022 according to a summary released by Bush\u0026#039;s office.\r\n\r\nWhile the U.S. Postal Service has said it won\u0026#039;t actively help GOP-led states block access to medication abortion and the Biden administration has warned pharmacists against denying people access to the pills, news reports indicate that some patients have been turned away when seeking mifepristone and misoprostol in states that have banned abortion following the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.\r\n\r\n\u0022Abortion care is healthcare and, therefore, a human right—period,\u0022 Bush (D-Mo.) said in a statement. \u0022While extremist anti-abortion lawmakers in states like Missouri use the recent decision made by the stolen Supreme Court to attack a person\u0026#039;s right to bodily autonomy, I remain committed to ensuring everyone in this country can have access to an abortion—no matter where they live.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe high court\u0026#039;s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization prompted a surge of interest in abortion care via telemedicine, but sweeping state-level abortion bans enacted in recent weeks have raised questions about the legality of medication abortion and whether pregnant people will still be able to access the pills.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Guttmacher Institute, 19 U.S. states \u0022require the clinician providing a medication abortion to be physically present when the medication is administered, thereby prohibiting the use of telemedicine to prescribe medication for abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs ABC News reported earlier this month, \u0022Some legal scholars believe that state restrictions on medication abortion are subject to preemption challenges—meaning that federal oversight of the drug trumps state laws.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Because the FDA has approved and regulates mifepristone,\u0022 the outlet explained, \u0022it may not be lawful for states to ban it.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome of the laws currently in place in Republican-led states are highly draconian. The Tampa Bay Times notes that \u0022a physician who mails the medication to a Louisiana resident could face up to 10 years in prison and a $75,000 fine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A new law in Tennessee makes distributing abortion pills through the mail a felony punishable by up to $50,000 in fines,\u0022 the Florida paper observes. \u0022And South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recently called for a special legislative session to craft new laws barring the practice. A 2015 law prohibits Florida physicians from prescribing the medications without an in-person visit at least 24 hours in advance—effectively outlawing telehealth abortions.\u0022\r\n\r\nSmith (D-Minn.), the only U.S. senator to have worked at Planned Parenthood, said Monday that \u0022right now, extremist Republicans are attacking and undermining access to a safe and effective medication because they believe that the government—not women, not their healthcare providers—should control the healthcare that doctors provide women.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to fight back against Republicans\u0026#039; ongoing efforts to chip away at women\u0026#039;s reproductive freedoms,\u0022 said Smith. \u0022Our bill, which would safeguard access to medication abortion, is a critical step that would help protect what remaining access exists to reproductive healthcare.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a one-pager outlining the new legislation—which faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate due to likely opposition from the GOP and at least one right-wing Democrat—Bush\u0026#039;s office states that \u0022extremist anti-abortion lawmakers are attacking access to medication abortion, and even going so far as to criminalize it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022States have imposed restrictions that contradict scientific evidence,\u0022 the document continues, \u0022by requiring healthcare providers to be physically present when administering the drug to a patient, prohibiting medication abortion before 10 weeks gestation, or only allowing physicians—and not other healthcare professionals—to administer medication abortion.\u0022