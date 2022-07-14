Omar Slams NDAA Provision Blocking US Aid to Afghans Amid 'Horrific' Crisis

Rep. Ilhan Omar warned Wednesday that a provision buried in the sprawling National Defense Authorization Act would bar the Pentagon from distributing aid to the people of Afghanistan even as they\u0026#039;re engulfed in a massive humanitarian emergency following two decades of deadly U.S. occupation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Afghanistan is facing one of the most horrific humanitarian crises on the planet,\u0022 Omar (D-Minn.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter. \u0022We should be doing everything in our power to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, not needlessly limiting the aid we can supply.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Almost 95% of Afghans don\u0026#039;t have enough food to eat, a massive increase from last year.\u0022\r\n\r\nInvestigative journalist Daniel Boguslaw reported for The Intercept Wednesday that language in the House version of the $839 billion NDAA—which could pass with bipartisan approval as soon as this week—would prohibit \u0022Defense Department funds from being used to \u0026#039;transport currency or other items of value to the Taliban, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, or any subsidiary, agent, or instrumentality of either the Taliban or the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,\u0026#039; effectively halting American aid to the Taliban-controlled country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While the bill\u0026#039;s language places emphasis on banning the transport of currency, it will also block Defense Department planes from transporting nearly every conceivable good—including food and lifesaving medical supplies—to Afghanistan, where tens of millions of people currently face starvation and medicine shortages,\u0022 Boguslaw noted. \u0022A major earthquake last month brought in a flurry of international assistance, including humanitarian aid from the U.S. military—help that would be barred by the new legislation.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an attempt to strike the language and ensure the flow of badly needed aid into the hunger-stricken and war-torn country, Omar introduced an NDAA amendment that would have permitted President Joe Biden \u0022to waive the restrictions on cash transfers to Afghanistan if he determines there is a pressing humanitarian need, or it is otherwise in the national security interest of the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the House Rules Committee deemed the amendment out of order earlier this week, meaning it will not even receive a vote on the House floor.\r\n\r\nAs Boguslaw pointed out Wednesday, Omar\u0026#039;s proposal likely would\u0026#039;ve faced long odds if it was approved for a floor vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Previous floor votes suggested that not only would Republicans oppose it, but so would a number of Democrats up for reelection, looking to burnish their anti-Taliban credentials,\u0022 Boguslaw wrote. \u0022In February, Democratic representatives including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, David Trone of Maryland, and Conor Lamb of\u0026nbsp;Pennsylvania\u0026nbsp;voted against a related amendment introduced by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement to The Intercept, Omar said that \u0022almost 95% of Afghans don\u0026#039;t have enough food to eat, a massive increase from last year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My amendment,\u0022 she added, \u0022simply gave the president authority to deliver lifesaving aid, instead of needlessly hamstringing him.\u0022\r\n\r\nOmar\u0026#039;s lonely effort to highlight the dangers of the NDAA provision comes as the Biden administration is facing pressure from aid groups to reverse its seizure of roughly $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets held in U.S. institutions.\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration froze the assets last August after the Taliban retook power, despite warnings that the move would further hinder the country\u0026#039;s ability to stave off mass starvation and economic collapse. Analysts have projected that the current U.S. sanctions regime against Afghanistan could kill more people than 20 years of war.\r\n\r\nIgnoring such dire predictions, the administration in February announced a plan to permanently seize the Afghan central bank assets, splitting the $7 billion between the families of victims of the 9/11 attacks and an ill-defined fund purportedly designed to benefit ordinary Afghans.\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported late last month that the latter $3.5 billion \u0022has remained unused\u0022 as Afghan children starve.