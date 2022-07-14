Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Afghans who lost family membrers in a recent earthquake examine the ruins

Afghans who lost family members in a massive earthquake examine the ruins in the Spera district of Khost on June 30, 2022. (Photo: Sardar Shafaq/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Omar Slams NDAA Provision Blocking US Aid to Afghans Amid 'Horrific' Crisis

"We should be doing everything in our power to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people," said the Minnesota Democrat, "not needlessly limiting the aid we can supply."

Jake Johnson

Rep. Ilhan Omar warned Wednesday that a provision buried in the sprawling National Defense Authorization Act would bar the Pentagon from distributing aid to the people of Afghanistan even as they're engulfed in a massive humanitarian emergency following two decades of deadly U.S. occupation.

"Afghanistan is facing one of the most horrific humanitarian crises on the planet," Omar (D-Minn.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter. "We should be doing everything in our power to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, not needlessly limiting the aid we can supply."

"Almost 95% of Afghans don't have enough food to eat, a massive increase from last year."

Investigative journalist Daniel Boguslaw reported for The Intercept Wednesday that language in the House version of the $839 billion NDAA—which could pass with bipartisan approval as soon as this week—would prohibit "Defense Department funds from being used to 'transport currency or other items of value to the Taliban, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, or any subsidiary, agent, or instrumentality of either the Taliban or the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,' effectively halting American aid to the Taliban-controlled country."

"While the bill's language places emphasis on banning the transport of currency, it will also block Defense Department planes from transporting nearly every conceivable good—including food and lifesaving medical supplies—to Afghanistan, where tens of millions of people currently face starvation and medicine shortages," Boguslaw noted. "A major earthquake last month brought in a flurry of international assistance, including humanitarian aid from the U.S. military—help that would be barred by the new legislation."

In an attempt to strike the language and ensure the flow of badly needed aid into the hunger-stricken and war-torn country, Omar introduced an NDAA amendment that would have permitted President Joe Biden "to waive the restrictions on cash transfers to Afghanistan if he determines there is a pressing humanitarian need, or it is otherwise in the national security interest of the United States."

But the House Rules Committee deemed the amendment out of order earlier this week, meaning it will not even receive a vote on the House floor.

As Boguslaw pointed out Wednesday, Omar's proposal likely would've faced long odds if it was approved for a floor vote.

"Previous floor votes suggested that not only would Republicans oppose it, but so would a number of Democrats up for reelection, looking to burnish their anti-Taliban credentials," Boguslaw wrote. "In February, Democratic representatives including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, David Trone of Maryland, and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania voted against a related amendment introduced by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)."

In a statement to The Intercept, Omar said that "almost 95% of Afghans don't have enough food to eat, a massive increase from last year."

"My amendment," she added, "simply gave the president authority to deliver lifesaving aid, instead of needlessly hamstringing him."

Omar's lonely effort to highlight the dangers of the NDAA provision comes as the Biden administration is facing pressure from aid groups to reverse its seizure of roughly $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets held in U.S. institutions.

The Biden administration froze the assets last August after the Taliban retook power, despite warnings that the move would further hinder the country's ability to stave off mass starvation and economic collapse. Analysts have projected that the current U.S. sanctions regime against Afghanistan could kill more people than 20 years of war.

Ignoring such dire predictions, the administration in February announced a plan to permanently seize the Afghan central bank assets, splitting the $7 billion between the families of victims of the 9/11 attacks and an ill-defined fund purportedly designed to benefit ordinary Afghans.

The Washington Post reported late last month that the latter $3.5 billion "has remained unused" as Afghan children starve.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Afghans who lost family membrers in a recent earthquake examine the ruins

Omar Slams NDAA Provision Blocking US Aid to Afghans Amid 'Horrific' Crisis

"We should be doing everything in our power to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people," said the Minnesota Democrat, "not needlessly limiting the aid we can supply."

Jake Johnson ·

The Proud Boys, a right-wing pro-Trump group heavily armed with military-grade weapons, gather for a rally against anti-fascists in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020.

Not One Single Republican Votes for Probe of Neo-Nazis in US Military and Police

Zero House Republicans supported a measure requiring the Pentagon and federal law enforcement agencies to publish a report on countering white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity in their ranks.

Kenny Stancil ·

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Israel's prime minister

Biden Says He Would Go to War With Iran as 'Last Resort'

"Let's be clear: Congress has not authorized—and the American people overwhelmingly do not support—the use of force against Iran," said one peace group.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally with Amazon workers and union leaders

Sanders Warns Congress Is Working 'Behind Closed Doors' on $50 Billion in Corporate Welfare

"If you can believe it," said the Vermont senator, "this legislation may also provide a $10 billion bailout to Jeff Bezos, the second-wealthiest person in America."

Jake Johnson ·

Gottheimer

'Gleefully Committing Arson': Gottheimer Gang May Derail Manchin Deal

"We must ask ourselves why Rep. Gottheimer is working so hard to sabotage the party when he knows a climate and jobs bill would not only help communities across the country, but would help Democrats win seats this cycle."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.