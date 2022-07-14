'Danger to Democracy': Lawsuit Aims to Keep Jan. 6 Insurrectionist Off Michigan Ballot

A lawsuit filed Thursday with a Michigan appellate court aims to preemptively block Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley from appearing on the state\u0026#039;s general election ballot, citing his embrace of and active participation in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nThe lawsuit, submitted by retired attorney and registered voter Lee Estes, argues that Kelley should be barred from the general election ballot \u0022because he has \u0026#039;engaged in insurrection\u0026#039; in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and therefore is ineligible to serve as a candidate for governor for the state of Michigan.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Whether it\u0026#039;s Ryan Kelley or anyone else that was illegally at the Capitol trying to overturn the will of the people, there needs to be accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He is a clear and present danger to democracy in Michigan,\u0022 the lawsuit states.\r\n\r\nJust last month, Kelley—a former YouTube personality and self-described \u0022J6er\u0022—was arrested by the FBI and charged for his role in the January 6 insurrection. NBC News reported that Kelley \u0022faces four charges related to his alleged actions at the Capitol, including disorderly conduct and willfully injuring or attacking U.S. property.\u0022\r\n\r\nKelley has pleaded not guilty to the charges.\r\n\r\nLonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan—an advocacy group that helped with research and funding for the new lawsuit—said Thursday that \u0022whether it\u0026#039;s Ryan Kelley or anyone else that was illegally at the Capitol trying to overturn the will of the people, there needs to be accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s simple, really,\u0022 Scott added. \u0022If you supported and participated in the January 6 insurrection, you should not have the privilege of holding—or even running for—public office.\u0022\r\n\r\nKelley is among several Republican candidates vying for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.\r\n\r\nAccording to a survey conducted in the days immediately following Kelley\u0026#039;s arrest last month, 17% of Republicans likely to vote in the August 2 primary chose Kelley as their preferred candidate, putting him above the other GOP contenders.\r\n\r\nThe lawsuit is part of a broader, nationwide legal effort to disqualify from future office Republican candidates who supported or took part in the January 6 attack—including former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are urging election officials to make clear that insurrectionists such as President Trump and his congressional allies are barred from ever again holding public office, as is required under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,\u0022 Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director at Free Speech for People, said earlier this year.