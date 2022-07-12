Sign up for our newsletter.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House January 6 committee hearing on July 12, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Jan. 6 Panel Refers Trump to DOJ for Suspected Witness Tampering

"We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," said committee vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney after revealing that former President Donald Trump recently called a witness in the panel's probe.

Kenny Stancil

Rep. Liz Cheney made a stunning revelation at the conclusion of Tuesday's House January 6 committee hearing, informing the public that former President Donald Trump called an unnamed witness in the panel's investigation following the June 28 hearing and that the U.S. Department of Justice has been made aware of Trump's apparent intimidation tactic.

The yet-to-be-seen witness "declined to answer or respond to President Trump's call, and instead alerted their lawyer," said Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice-chair of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice," said Cheney. "We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously."

As NBC News reported: "Cheney had previously said that the committee had received evidence of witness tampering in its investigation. During the sixth hearing on June 28 when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified, the committee showed excerpts of statements from witnesses alleging that they had been contacted by someone who tried to influence their testimony."

Chris Winters, senior editor of YES! Magazine, responded to the panel's referral of Trump to the DOJ for witness tampering by tweeting: "Everyone knew. But the difference is, with these hearings, people are now talking. The code of silence is broken."

Journalist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted, "Okay DOJ, it's your turn now."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House January 6 committee hearing on July 12, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

