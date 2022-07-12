Jan. 6 Panel Refers Trump to DOJ for Suspected Witness Tampering

Rep. Liz Cheney made a stunning revelation at the conclusion of Tuesday\u0026#039;s House January 6 committee hearing, informing the public that former President Donald Trump called an unnamed witness in the panel\u0026#039;s investigation following the June 28 hearing and that the U.S. Department of Justice has been made aware of Trump\u0026#039;s apparent intimidation tactic.\r\n\r\nThe yet-to-be-seen witness \u0022declined to answer or respond to President Trump\u0026#039;s call, and instead alerted their lawyer,\u0022 said Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice-chair of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\n\u0022Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice,\u0022 said Cheney. \u0022We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs NBC News reported: \u0022Cheney had previously said that the committee had received evidence of witness tampering in its investigation. During the sixth hearing on June 28 when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified, the committee showed excerpts of statements from witnesses alleging that they had been contacted by someone who tried to influence their testimony.\u0022\r\n\r\nChris Winters, senior editor of YES! Magazine, responded to the panel\u0026#039;s referral of Trump to the DOJ for witness tampering by tweeting: \u0022Everyone knew. But the difference is, with these hearings, people are now talking. The code of silence is broken.\u0022\r\n\r\nJournalist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted, \u0022Okay DOJ, it\u0026#039;s your turn now.\u0022