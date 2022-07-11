Advocates Demand Justice for Boy, 15, Killed During Albuquerque Police Attack

Civil rights advocates on Monday demanded justice after a 15-year-old boy was killed by a fire during a police attack on a home in New Mexico\u0026#039;s largest city.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a systemic statewide problem mostly affecting people of color who are disproportionately victims of police violence.\u0022\r\n\r\nBrett Rosenau—whose father was shot dead by police before he was born—died after Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officers threw tear gas grenades into a home in Southeast Albuquerque during a Wednesday standoff in which the teen was a bystander.\r\n\r\n\u0022Any time a police encounter leads to the death of a person in our community, we must demand a full and unbiased accounting of how it happened,\u0022 Barron Jones, senior policy strategist at the ACLU of New Mexico,\u0026nbsp;said in a statement. \u0022It is especially heartbreaking when our community loses a child in an interaction with local police.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This latest incident is another tragic example of an extremely deadly year for the Albuquerque Police Department,\u0022 he continued. \u0022New Mexico regularly ranks first or second nationwide in the rate of people killed by police. This is a systemic statewide problem mostly affecting people of color who are disproportionately victims of police violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The loss of yet another young, and by all accounts, innocent Black boy during a police encounter is a story all too familiar and should trigger scrutiny from the highest level.\u0022 Jones added. \u0022Rosenau\u0026#039;s loved ones deserve answers and our community must be assured that proper accountability will be applied to fatal police encounters like this one.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the Albuquerque Journal, officers with APD\u0026#039;s Investigative Services Unit were attempting to serve felony warrants to 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley at a house in the 8100 block of San Joaquin SE on Wednesday evening when Rosenau followed Kelley into the residence.\r\n\r\nAs the standoff drew on for hours, a SWAT team was called in, and in the early morning hours of Thursday, officers attacked the home with an unknown number of Flameless Tri-Chamber tear gas canisters and rounds of powder-based chemicals in a bid to force Kelley outside.\r\n\r\n\u0022They started throwing gas bombs in there,\u0022 Elizabeth Fields, whose sister owns the house, told the Journal. \u0022The whole house went up in flames.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Journal, more than an hour passed between the time police used tear gas and when smoke began billowing from the house. Suffering from burn injuries as flames engulfed the home, Kelley eventually came outside. Rosenau and one of two dogs in the house never made it out alive.\r\n\r\nAPD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said Sunday that \u0022the preliminary results of an autopsy cited the cause of death as smoke inhalation,\u0022 while APD Chief Harold Medina said earlier that \u0022we\u0026#039;re working to determine\u0022 if a tear gas grenade \u0022caused the fire.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking of APD officers, Fields remarked: \u0022They said, \u0026#039;Well, we were trying to negotiate.\u0026#039; It\u0026#039;s 2022! These are Black men that fear the police. You really thought you were going get them to come out the house?\u0022\r\n\r\nOne of the home\u0026#039;s residents, Deja, told Source NM, \u0022I don\u0026#039;t have nowhere to go now, and I don\u0026#039;t know where my son is going to live. I don\u0026#039;t know where my mom is going to live.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMedina acknowledged that tear gas canisters have a history of sparking fires and said that if an investigation proves APD actions caused Rosenau\u0026#039;s death, \u0022we will take steps to ensure this never happens again.\u0022\r\n\r\nRosenau\u0026#039;s killing sparked protests in Albuquerque\u0026#039;s International District and on the campus of the University of New Mexico, where Moneka Stevens, a member of the All-African People\u0026#039;s Revolutionary Party, told the Daily Lobo that \u0022they had a different bar for this child\u0026#039;s life.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They took his body from the home and they left it outside—his burnt body—and the community had to demand and beg to have the dignity to cover him up,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\u0022When the family told [officers] repeatedly there was a child in the house, they did not care. You know why? Because he\u0026#039;s African. They do not care for our lives...They did not care for that home. They use war weapons in our communities that created a fire that burned a child alive.\u0022\r\n\r\nAPD has been slow to comply with court-ordered reforms after a U.S. Justice Department investigation completed in 2014 found that it engaged in \u0022a pattern or practice of use of excessive force\u0022 after 20 people were killed by officers in a four-year period.\r\n\r\nIn contrast, APD officers have encouraged right-wing militias, including some whom officers described as \u0022heavily armed friendlies\u0022 who harassed racial justice protesters in the wake of the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.