Fulton County Subpoenas of Trump Allies Offer Hope 'That Justice Will Ultimately Be Served'

The head of Common Cause Georgia on Wednesday welcomed the news that a Fulton County special grand jury investigating 2020 election interference subpoenaed seven key allies of former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to know those who broke our laws in their dangerous attempts to hold on to power be held accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The coordinated attempts by former President Donald Trump and his associates to discount and ignore the will of Georgian voters during the 2020 election cannot be swept under the rug,\u0022 said Aunna Dennis, the advocacy group\u0026#039;s executive director, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s why I am encouraged that the Fulton County grand jury is continuing their necessary work to uncover the truth of what happened by calling on those who perpetrated Trump\u0026#039;s Big Lie to testify,\u0022 she added, referencing the former president\u0026#039;s false claim—frequently repeated by his allies—that the election was stolen from him.\r\n\r\nAs The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported, the subpoenas target U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) along with attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Cleta Mitchell, and Jacki Pick Deason.\r\n\r\nAccording to the newspaper:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe subpoenas were filed July 5 and signed by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury. They noted that all seven people were \u0022a necessary and material witness\u0022 to the investigation.\r\n\r\nUnlike subpoenas issued to Georgians, the summons required McBurney\u0026#039;s blessing since they are for people who reside outside the state.\r\n\r\nThe 23-person special grand jury has heard testimony in recent weeks from a parade of witnesses, including some who had direct contact with Trump and his associates in late 2020 and early 2021. But Tuesday\u0026#039;s subpoenas are the closest jurors have gotten to the Trump campaign or inner circle of the former president.\r\n\r\n\r\nCommon Cause Georgia\u0026#039;s leader asserted Wednesday that the state, widely known for its voter suppression efforts in recent years, \u0022cannot continue to be the testing grounds for sensationalized propaganda attempts that are designed to deter voters from the ballot box.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to know those who broke our laws in their dangerous attempts to hold on to power be held accountable,\u0022 she continued. \u0022The transparency in this investigation into potential criminal misdeeds has bolstered my hopes that justice will ultimately be served.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our democracy,\u0022 Dennis declared, \u0022is dependent upon all of us in Georgia participating in the election process, and by knowing that voters\u0026#039; choices will be respected and accepted going forward.\u0022\r\n\r\nFani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Fulton County, launched a probe after an infamous January 2, 2021 phone call in which Trump asked Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to \u0022find\u0022 over 11,000 votes to reverse the state\u0026#039;s 2020 presidential election results.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn her first public comments since the subpoenas, Willis told NBC News on Wednesday that more subpoenas targeting members of Trump\u0026#039;s inner circle are coming. Asked whether that will include the former president, she replied that \u0022anything is possible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ll just have to see where the investigation leads us,\u0022 Willis said. \u0022I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It\u0026#039;s very important work. And we\u0026#039;re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.\u0022\r\n\r\nWillis convened the special grand jury in May and its work can continue for up to a year. The DA said Wednesday that she will pause the probe\u0026#039;s activities in October, when early voting begins in Georgia, to avoid any appearance of election interference.\r\n\r\nGraham on Wednesday announced in a statement from his attorneys that he plans to challenge the subpoena in court and accused the Fulton County investigators of engaging in \u0022a fishing expedition and working in concert\u0022 with the congressional committee probing a pro-Trump mob\u0026#039;s January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reported Wednesday that Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who was subpoenaed by the January 6 panel last month, has reached a deal with the committee to \u0022sit for a videotaped, transcribed interview\u0022 on Friday, rather than testifying publicly.\r\n\r\nAccording to an email reviewed by the Times, the interview can include his account of the events on January 6 as well as discussions of a meeting with Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Trump\u0026#039;s interactions with Eastman, and any contact with members of Congress.