Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

close-gitmo

Amnesty International activsits demostrate for the closure of the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay outisde the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. in this undated photograph. (Photo: Amnesty International/Twitter) 

GOP Senator Defends Guantánamo Bay Prison as 'Absolutely Vital Institution'

Sen. James Inhofe's comments come as congressional Democrats are reviving efforts to close the notorious U.S. military prison.

Brett Wilkins

Congressional Republicans on Tuesday threw cold water on a proposal by their Democratic colleagues that would cut off funding for the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba via a Pentagon funding bill, with one GOP senator defending the notorious extralegal lockup as an "absolutely vital institution."

Last month, House Democrats advanced proposed legislation to close the 20-year-old prison—a symbol of the brutality and lawlessness of the so-called War on Terror—as part of a larger military spending package.

However, congressional Republicans doubted that the measure would succeed.

"I'm sure it's not going to happen," Sen. James Inhofe (Okla.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Hill, adding, "no rational person's going to support that. It's an absolutely vital institution."

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) of the House Armed Services Committee added that congressional Democrats "have such slim majorities right now" that it's "difficult for them to do anything."

"So, getting something that controversial done is just, as a practical matter, not going to happen," he added.

According to The Hill:

The $761 billion defense funding bill advanced recently by the House Appropriations Committee explicitly prohibits funds from being used to operate the facility after Sept. 30, 2023. But, at a mark-up session on the bill last month, two Democrats joined Republicans in voting in favor of an amendment offered by Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) to revoke that provision, ultimately failing in a largely party-line vote.

Furthermore, the House Armed Services Committee's version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved last month, restricts the Pentagon's power to transfer detainees to Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

First opened in January 2002 by the George W. Bush administration following the September 11, 2001 al-Qaeda attacks on the United States, the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay—which was initially acquired when the United States invaded and occupied Cuba during the Spanish-American War—has held roughly 780 men and boys without charge or trial. Many of them were tortured.

Around 740 prisoners—many of whom were innocent, according to former Bush administration official Col. Lawrence Wilkerson—have been released. Thirty-six men remain imprisoned at Guantánamo, nine of whom are so-called "high-value detainees," including five men allegedly involved in the 9/11 attacks.

Last month, the Department of Defense announced that Asadullah Haroon al-Afghani, an Afghan imprisoned for 15 years at Guantánamo, would be transferred to his native country.

"The Biden administration remains dedicated to a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantánamo facility," a National Security Council spokesperson told The Hill.

According to longtime Guantánamo-watcher Andy Worthington, high-value detainee Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi admitted to being involved in war crimes in a June plea deal that could lead to his release by 2024. U.S. military prosecutors are also reportedly in talks with attorneys representing five Guantánamo prisoners including alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed that will spare the men from execution but result in their lifetime imprisonment.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on September 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

House Progressives Urge Reforms to 'Hold These Rogue Justices to Account'

Recent rulings by the Supreme Court's right-wing majority have made clear the need for substantive changes, including expansion, argues Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Kenny Stancil ·

Fox

'Win for Wildlife' as Federal Court Restores Endangered Species Protections Gutted by Trump

"In the midst of a global extinction crisis, the court's decision to vacate the rules will help ensure that imperiled species receive the protections they desperately need," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

President Joe Biden speaks to governors

Senate Urged to Block Biden's Pro-Privatization Nominee for Social Security Board

"The Senate can, and must, block this terrible nomination," Social Security Works said of the administration's choice of Andrew Biggs.

Jake Johnson ·

close-gitmo

GOP Senator Defends Guantánamo Bay Prison as 'Absolutely Vital Institution'

Sen. James Inhofe's comments come as congressional Democrats are reviving efforts to close the notorious U.S. military prison.

Brett Wilkins ·

Aftermath of Highland Park shooting

Doctor Describes Gruesome 'Wartime Injuries' at Highland Park Shooting

"The people who were killed were killed instantly," said Dr. David Baum, who ran towards the victims after gunfire rang out at a July 4th parade.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Beware: The Supreme Court Is Laying Groundwork to Pre-Rig the 2024 Election
  2. Ocasio-Cortez Says US 'Witnessing a Judicial Coup in Process'
  3. Naomi Klein: The US Is in the Midst of a 'Shock-and-Awe Judicial Coup'
  4. 'Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas' Petition Nears 1 Million Signatures
  5. Biden Urged to Take Emergency Action After 'Disastrous' Climate Ruling by Supreme Court
  6. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  7. 'Indefensible': Outrage as New Reporting Shines Light on Biden Deal With McConnell
  8. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  9. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  10. 'Massive Betrayal': Biden Cuts Deal With McConnell to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.