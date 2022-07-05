Doctor Describes Gruesome 'Wartime Injuries' at Highland Park Shooting

Dr. David Baum, an obstetrician based in Highland Park, Illinois who was attending the Fourth of July parade there on Monday, ended up helping to treat injuries he called \u0022unspeakable\u0022 after a gunman killed at least six people and injured 26 others.\r\n\r\nThe suspect, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III, allegedly used a legally purchased \u0022high-powered rifle,\u0022 according to the New York Times, in the attack at the Chicago suburb\u0026#039;s annual July 4th celebration.\r\n\r\nThe gunfire caused \u0022wartime injuries,\u0022 Baum told CNN\u0026#039;s \u0022New Day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The people who were killed were killed instantly,\u0022 the doctor said. \u0022The people who were gone were blown up by that gunfire.\u0022\r\n\r\nBaum noted that he\u0026#039;s seen numerous major wounds as a physician, but said \u0022the power of this gun\u0022 caused an \u0022evisceration injury\u0022 as well as \u0022an unspeakable head injury\u0022 in another victim.\r\n\r\n\u0022What I saw was just families\u0026#039; lives forever changed because... somebody who shouldn\u0026#039;t have had access to a high-powered rifle got up on a rooftop and decided to do what he wanted to do.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe doctor spoke openly about the need for strict regulations to keep people from accessing the type of gun allegedly used by Crimo and other gunmen in recent shootings like the one that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas in May.\r\n\r\n\u0022The horror of what I saw was that this community will never, ever be the same,\u0022 said Baum. \u0022What I saw was just families\u0026#039; lives forever changed because they were walking down with their kids on their scooters and somebody who shouldn\u0026#039;t have had access to a high-powered rifle got up on a rooftop and decided to do what he wanted to do.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe added that he does not understand why Americans can obtain \u0022a weapon that is meant for war.\u0022 The injuries he saw \u0022are what are seen in victims of war, not victims at a parade,\u0022 Baum said.\r\n\r\nThe shooting in Uvalde in May prompted calls from medical professionals and gun control advocates for the release of photos of the injuries caused by AR-15s—the gun used in Uvalde and in a number of other mass shootings in recent years—and similar weapons.\r\n\r\n\u0022The problem with this country is the failure to recognize that every week you all are going to a different community with a different Uvalde,\u0022 Baum told CNN\u0026#039;s Jon Berman. \u0022What happened in Texas is horrific. What happened here is horrific.\u0022