On This July 4th, Abortion Rights Movement Says 'We're Not in the Mood for Fireworks'

Under the banner \u0022When women are not free, no one is free,\u0022 reproductive rights defenders took to the streets of cities and towns across the United States on Monday for Independence Day abortion rights rallies in the wake of the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reversal of Roe v. Wade.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t feel free and we don\u0026#039;t want to celebrate a country that is taking away rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t feel free and we don\u0026#039;t want to celebrate a country that is taking away rights,\u0022 Aly Whitman, organizer of a protest in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, told the Lexington Herald Leader.\r\n\r\nAt a rally in Framingham, Massachusetts, demonstrator Esta Montano told Metro West Daily News that \u0022this is a day celebrating independence and liberty,\u0022 but that this year the Fourth of July is \u0022not really a day where we can consider that we have our liberties intact.\u0022\r\n\r\nMontano told the paper she also protested for reproductive freedom half a century ago.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fact that I have to do it again—at age 68—it\u0026#039;s unconscionable,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Lansing, Michigan, abortion rights demonstrators blocked the city\u0026#039;s July 4th parade.\r\n\r\n\u0022I think it\u0026#039;s necessary, I think that people need to be here to show that they support women and people with uteruses,\u0022 protester Madison Kearly told WLNS. \u0022And I think that unless stuff like this happens, nothing\u0026#039;s gonna change. And we need action.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn Orlando, Florida—where city officials apologized for an Independence Day message asking \u0022why on Earth would you want to have a party\u0022 right now—pro-choice activists rallied at the Orange County Courthouse, where they chanted \u0022my body, my choice\u0022 and other slogans.\r\n\r\n\u0022Being quiet no longer works,\u0022 protester Kayla Torres told ClickOrlando.com. \u0022This is actually my first time participating in a event like this and I\u0026#039;m here because if I don\u0026#039;t fight for my rights, who is.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe reproductive justice group NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted: \u0022Today, we\u0026#039;re supposed to be celebrating freedom and independence—two ideals we were raised to believe are central to our country. But after SCOTUS took away our fundamental right to abortion, we\u0026#039;re not in the mood for fireworks—but we are in the mood to #FightBackForFreedom.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If we don\u0026#039;t have the ability to make decisions about if, when, and how to grow our families,\u0022 the group added, \u0022we don\u0026#039;t have freedom.\u0022