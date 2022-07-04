Hundreds March in Akron Enraged by Police Killing of Jayland Walker

Hundreds of people in\u0026nbsp;Akron, Ohio gathered outside the police department\u0026#039;s headquarters and marched through the city late Sunday, demanding justice for Jayland Walker after police footage was released showing that the 25-year-old Black man had been\u0026nbsp;fatally\u0026nbsp;shot\u0026nbsp;from behind\u0026nbsp;at least 60 times by officers as he tried to flee from a traffic stop on\u0026nbsp;June 27.\r\n\r\nDemonstrators chanted Walker\u0026#039;s name and \u0022No justice, no peace!\u0022 outside the police department and the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, where they were confronted by officers in riot gear as the protest continued into the evening.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to local news outlet WKYC, police officers deployed a dozen canisters of tear gas on the protesters after some knocked down barriers that were outside the police headquarters.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nothing can bring him back, but we can honor his life by seeing some quality change in how we police.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe response shook Rev. R. Stacey Jenkins, a pastor at the House of Prayer for All People, who joined the protests and told the Akron Beacon Journal that the bodycam footage showed no evidence of the police trying to peacefully deescalate the confrontation with Walker.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nothing can bring him back, but we can honor his life by seeing some quality change in how we police,\u0022 Jenkins told the newspaper.\r\n\r\nThe police department appeared to double down on defending the officers\u0026#039; actions by responding to the community\u0026#039;s outcry with force, Jenkins suggested.\r\n\r\n\u0022I would respect them better if they would say, \u0026#039;We made a mistake,\u0026#039;\u0022 he said. \u0022If they would say, \u0026#039;Maybe we shouldn\u0026#039;t have used so much force.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nOlayemi Olurin, a public defender for Legal Aid in New York, called the \u0022militarized\u0022 police response to the protests \u0022insane, terrifying, and outrageous.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWalker\u0026#039;s killing sparked protests and demands for the release of bodycam footage last week, as the community learned that he\u0026#039;d been killed after officers chased Walker during an \u0022investigation of an unspecified traffic violation,\u0022 as the Washington Post reported.\r\n\r\nPolice claim Walker had fired a gun from his car, but his family disputes the claim and Walker was reportedly unarmed when he left his vehicle and was chased on foot by the officers.\r\n\r\n\u0022The police can do whatever they want,\u0022 a woman attending the protest told WKYC. \u0022They can take our children\u0026#039;s lives and think it\u0026#039;s okay.\u0022\r\n\r\nEight officers were involved in the chase which ended with the police firing about 90 rounds and shooting Walker roughly 60 times, according to an autopsy report.\r\n\r\n\u0022He was outgunned, outmanned,\u0022 Judi Hill, president of the Akron NAACP, told the Beacon Journal. \u0022There\u0026#039;s just no reason for any of this.\u0022\r\n\r\nActivist Fela Sutton noted that recruiters for the Akron police department had recently attended a Juneteenth event with Black community members, giving hope to residents about amicable relations between law enforcement and the Akron community.\r\n\r\n\u0022You can\u0026#039;t build community relations doing things like [Walker\u0026#039;s killing],\u0022 Sutton told the Beacon Journal. \u0022There is no reason to shoot somebody 60 times.\u0022