'Blatantly Partisan': NC Green Party Candidate Slams State Dems for Denying Ballot Petition

The North Carolina Green Party\u0026#039;s presumptive U.S. Senate nominee accused the state\u0026#039;s Democratically-controlled Board of Elections of \u0022a corrupt, lawless, and blatantly partisan attack on democracy\u0022 after it voted Thursday against certifying Green Party\u0026#039;s petition for its candidates to appear on the November ballot.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s a slap in the face to the thousands of people who signed, to our grassroots organizers who worked tirelessly to collect thousands of signatures during an ongoing pandemic, and to everyone who believes in democracy itself,\u0022 Matthew Hoh, a longtime anti-war activist, said in a statement.\r\n\r\nAll three Democratic members of the state election board voted against certification of the Green Party while the body\u0026#039;s two Republicans voted in favor.\r\n\r\nThe board said after the vote that it opted \u0022not to recognize the Green Party as an official political party in North Carolina\u0022 due to \u0022an ongoing investigation into evidence of fraud and other irregularities in the petition process used to seek ballot access for the party.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe board acknowledged that the Green Party obtained more than the required 13,865 valid signatures for formal recognition, but it claimed that \u0022several counties and state board staff identified numerous irregularities.\u0022 Hoh said the Green Party received 15,953 verified signatures.\r\n\r\nAllegations that the Green Party committed fraud in the signature-collection process have come primarily from the Elias Law Group, a firm that serves as general counsel for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).\r\n\r\nThe Carolina Journal reported Thursday that shortly after the Green Party submitted the signatures it had collected for ballot representation, \u0022the Elias Law Group was able to get the names and addresses of those who signed through a public-records request.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These Green Party supporters were then repeatedly called, texted, and visited at home by Democrat operatives and asked to sign forms to renounce their earlier signature of the petition,\u0022 the Journal noted.\r\n\r\nHoh provided the outlet with a recording of one call in which a person claiming to be a volunteer for the Green Party presses a signatory on whether they \u0022strongly supported\u0022 the party\u0026#039;s effort to get on the ballot. The person then proceeded to read off a script used by DSCC callers claiming that Republicans would have a \u0022huge advantage\u0022 if the Green Party made it onto the ballot in November.\r\n\r\nThe Journal interviewed a separate Green Party supporter, Janet Nagel, who \u0022said she also received misleading, harassing calls\u0022 from \u0022a woman who represented herself as with the Green Party.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It seemed illogical,\u0022 said Nagel, who told the caller that \u0022people who would be voting for the Greens were not going to be voting for the Democrats,\u0022 so getting the Green Party on the ballot would not provide any meaningful boost to the Republicans.\r\n\r\n\u0022Then, as a non sequitur, and this was the part that really concerned me, [the caller] said, \u0026#039;So would you want to remove your name from the petition?\u0026#039;\u0022 Nagel added.\r\n\r\nIn response to the calls, Hoh said that \u0022the hardest thing I’ve ever seen the Democrats fight for is to keep a disabled Marine combat veteran off the ballot.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Hoh vowed Thursday to fight the decision, the board\u0026#039;s vote against certifying the Green Party likely means its candidates will be barred from appearing on the November ballot—the deadline to get candidates on the ballot is today, July 1.\r\n\r\nKaren Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said during the body\u0026#039;s meeting Thursday that \u0022we feel like there is a cloud over how many signatures are valid.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s just a lot of concern around what we\u0026#039;re finding,\u0022 Bell added.\r\n\r\nAs the local News \u0026amp; Observer reported Thursday, \u0022Board of Elections staff gave a presentation in which they argued the petition sheets submitted by the Green Party showed several \u0026#039;obvious signs of fraud.\u0026#039; Among these, the staff said they had witnessed similar signatures, partial dates of birth, and deceased voters being included in petition sheets.\u0022\r\n\r\nHoh countered that the board never gave a sensible justification for its refusal to certify the Green Party\u0026#039;s 15,953 verified signatures.\r\n\r\nDuring Thursday\u0026#039;s meeting, Green Party attorney Oliver Hall repeatedly pressed Democratic board chair Damon Circosta to explain why the signatures aren\u0026#039;t acceptable.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t want to get into the details of a criminal investigation, but I have questions sufficient in number to not be willing to vote for certification today,\u0022 Circosta replied.\r\n\r\nWhen Hall asked again, Circosta had him muted.\r\n\r\nFollowing the meeting, News \u0026amp; Observer notes, \u0022a spokesperson for the State Board of Elections later clarified that the investigation was currently internal, and any criminal findings would be referred to law enforcement following the board\u0026#039;s review.\u0022