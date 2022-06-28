'I Don't F—ing Care That They Have Weapons': Trump Wanted Security to Let Armed Supporters March on Capitol

A former aide to ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified to the House January 6 committee that former President Donald Trump furiously demanded that security be lifted to allow his armed supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on the day of the 2021 insurrection, telling his aides that \u0022they\u0026#039;re not here to hurt me.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This was a classic coup attempt. Trump wanted to lead an angry, armed mob into the Capitol. Worse than we knew.\u0022\r\n\r\nCassidy Hutchinson, a close Meadows assistant who delivered in-person testimony to the January 6 panel on Tuesday, told congressional investigators during her 20 hours of deposition that she \u0022was in the vicinity of a conversation\u0022 in which she heard the president \u0022say something to the effect of, \u0026#039;I don\u0026#039;t f-ing care that they have weapons... Take the f-ing mags away\u0022—a reference to the magnetometers that security officials were using to keep armed supporters away from a rally that preceded the Capitol attack.\r\n\r\nAccording to Hutchinson, Trump was incensed that security was limiting the size of the crowd that watched him deliver a lie-filled speech just before the violent insurrection. Hutchinson added that many of Trump\u0026#039;s supporters were hesitant to pass through the magnetometers because they were armed and did not want their weapons confiscated by security.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let my people in,\u0022 Trump allegedly said that day. \u0022They can march to the Capitol from here.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nHutchinson reaffirmed her closed-door testimony during her public appearance before the House select committee on Tuesday.\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTrump, who was reportedly nervous about Hutchinson\u0026#039;s testimony, claimed in a post to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday that he \u0022hardly\u0022 knows Hutchinson, who he called a \u0022total phony\u0022 and a \u0022leaker.\u0022\r\n\r\nHutchinson also testified that Trump attempted to grab the wheel of the presidential limo when he was informed that he wasn\u0026#039;t being taken to the Capitol following his speech on the day of the insurrection, which delayed the certification of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s 2020 victory.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m the f-ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now,\u0022 Trump fumed, according to Hutchinson, who also said the former president got physical with his security detail when they refused to take him.\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn response to Hutchinson\u0026#039;s testimony, Public Citizen president Robert Weissman tweeted that \u0022this was a classic coup attempt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Trump wanted to lead an angry, armed mob into the Capitol,\u0022 Weissman wrote. \u0022Worse than we knew.\u0022\r\n\r\nSean Eldridge, founder and president of the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, said Tuesday\u0026#039;s hearing further established just how troubling and sinister Trump\u0026#039;s behavior was on the day of the insurrection.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hutchinson’s chilling testimony leaves no doubt: President Trump led a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Hutchinson’s chilling testimony leaves no doubt: President Trump led a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election,\u0022 Eldridge said in a statement.\r\n\r\nThe former president, he continued, \u0022knowingly sent an armed mob to try to stop the certification of electoral votes and block the peaceful transfer of power. When the Secret Service would not let him join them at the Capitol, he himself became violent.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe testimony, he concluded, \u0022makes clear how shockingly close we came to losing our democracy and how we were betrayed by those who swore an oath to defend our Constitution. No one is above the law. President Trump and his enablers must be held accountable for their seditious conspiracy.\u0022