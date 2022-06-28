Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Every donation—large or small—helps us bring you the news that matters.

Please support non-profit Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Dear Common Dreams Readers:
Corporations and billionaires have their own media. Shouldn't we? When you “follow the money” that funds our independent journalism, it all leads back to this: people like you. Our supporters are what allows us to produce journalism in the public interest that is beholden only to people, our planet, and the common good. Please support our Mid-Year Campaign so that we always have a newsroom for the people that is funded by the people. Thank you for your support. --Jon Queally, managing editor

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Without your help, we won’t survive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters

Vice President Kamala Harris answers a reporter's question on June 22, 2022. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris Says White House Not 'Discussing' Use of Federal Land for Abortion Care

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the Democratic lawmakers who have expressed support for the idea as GOP-controlled states move to outlaw abortion.

Jake Johnson

Under pressure to respond forcefully to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said the White House is not currently discussing the idea of using federal property to ensure access to abortion services for those living in states that have banned or are moving to ban the procedure.

Asked specifically about the proposal during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Harris initially dodged the question, saying the Biden administration is looking to "do everything we can to empower women to not only seek but to receive the care where it is available."

When Bash followed up, Harris said the idea is "not right now what we are discussing."

"We are 130-odd days away from an election, which is going to include Senate races," Harris added. "Part of the issue here is the court is acting, and now Congress needs to act."

The vice president did say the White House is exploring options to guarantee that pregnant people have "access to the medication they need" and "freedom of travel" as Republican-controlled states look to restrict their residents' ability to obtain abortion care across state lines.

After Harris' interview aired, an unnamed White House official told Insider that "while this [federal lands] proposal is well-intentioned, it could put women and providers at risk."

"And importantly, in states where abortion is now illegal," the official added, "women and providers who are not federal employees could be potentially be prosecuted."

Several prominent Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have called on the Biden administration to urgently and creatively use all of the federal resources at its disposal—including property—to provide access to abortion in Republican-led states where it's now outlawed.

Eight states, including Texas and Oklahoma, enacted total abortion bans almost immediately after the Supreme Court's right-wing majority handed down its ruling ending Roe, and others will soon follow as reproductive rights groups attempt to fight back with lawsuits and mass mobilizations.

Before Harris' interview aired Monday, Warren suggested that the Biden administration could move to set up Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks. Utah, Texas, and South Dakota are among the Republican-led states where such a strategy could be deployed—almost certainly sparking legal pushback from GOP officials.

"They could put up tents, have trained personnel—and be there to help people who need it," Warren told the Washington Post. "It's time to declare a medical emergency."

During a Friday rally in New York City, Ocasio-Cortez urged the Biden administration to "open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now," an effort that would likely involve utilizing Defense Department and Veterans Affairs facilities.

The New York Democrat characterized such a move—one of several she's urging the administration to take—as "the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps."

As Vox's Li Zhou explains, "Because federal lands aren't subject to states' civil laws and there's room to interpret criminal laws, clinics could theoretically establish themselves on places like military bases without having to deal with a state's bans."

Zhou cites Khiara Bridges of U.C. Berkeley's Center on Reproductive Rights and Justice, who said last month that "even though the land is inside the border of a state, it wouldn’t be governed by the laws of a state."

The Supreme Court's ruling on Friday forced a number of clinics in GOP-dominated states across the country to cease operations, leaving many people seeking abortions confused about their options as trigger bans took effect.

In states such as Tennessee, trigger laws won't become active for several weeks, causing a chaotic scramble among providers and patients. In states where abortion services are now prohibited, people may be forced to turn to international telehealth companies to obtain medication abortion.

At some clinics, including Alamo Women's Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio, patients had to be turned away on the morning of the high court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"The Supreme Court made this decision today and, unfortunately, your geographical location affects your bodily autonomy," Andrea Gallegos, the administrator of the San Antonio clinic, told patients waiting in the facility's lobby.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

"I'm sure this will be all over the corporate media, right?"
That’s what one longtime Common Dreams reader said yesterday after the newsroom reported on new research showing how corporate price gouging surged to a nearly 70-year high in 2021. While major broadcasters, newspapers, and other outlets continue to carry water for their corporate advertisers when they report on issues like inflation, economic inequality, and the climate emergency, our independence empowers us to provide you stories and perspectives that powerful interests don’t want you to have. But this independence is only possible because of support from readers like you. You make the difference. If our support dries up, so will we. Our crucial Mid-Year Campaign is now underway and we are in emergency mode to make sure we raise the necessary funds so that every day we can bring you the stories that corporate, for-profit outlets ignore and neglect. Please, if you can, support Common Dreams today.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters

Harris Says White House Not 'Discussing' Use of Federal Land for Abortion Care

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the Democratic lawmakers who have expressed support for the idea as GOP-controlled states move to outlaw abortion.

Jake Johnson ·

Utah abortion

Abortion Rights Defenders Applaud Judge's Block on Utah 'Trigger Ban'

"Today is a win, but it is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult fight," said one pro-choice advocate.

Brett Wilkins ·

Kremenchuk missile attack

Scores Feared Dead and Wounded as Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Shopping Center

"People just burned alive," said Ukraine's interior minister, while the head of the Poltava region stated that "it is too early to talk about the final number of the killed."

Brett Wilkins ·

spider monkey and baby

Biodiversity Risks Could Persist for Decades After Global Temperature Peak

One study co-author said the findings "should act as a wake-up call that delaying emissions cuts will mean a temperature overshoot that comes at an astronomical cost to nature and humans that unproven negative emission technologies cannot simply reverse."

Jessica Corbett ·

Police officers gather to remove activists during an anti death penalty protest in front of the US Supreme Court January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Amnesty Report Demands Biden Take Action to End Death Penalty

"The world is waiting for the USA to do what almost 100 countries have achieved during this past half-century—total abolition of the death penalty," said the group.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.