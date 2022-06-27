Abortion Rights Defenders Applaud Judge's Block on Utah 'Trigger Ban'

Reproductive rights defenders on Monday welcomed a Utah judge\u0026#039;s 14-day injunction against the state\u0026#039;s so-called \u0022trigger law\u0022 banning abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reversal of Roe v. Wade last week.\r\n\r\n\u0022Without a temporary restraining order, the act will cause irreparable harm to PPAU, its patients, and its staff.\u0022\r\n\r\nKSTU reports abortions were allowed to resume immediately after 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone approved a request from Planned Parenthood of Utah (PPAU) and the ACLU of Utah for an emergency injunction to block enforcement of the newly enacted law.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court ruling was devastating and terrifying for our patients and providers, but at least for now, Utahns will be able to get the care they need,\u0022 PPAU president and chief executive Karrie Galloway said in a statement. \u0022Today is a win, but it is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult fight.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPassed in 2020, Utah\u0026#039;s trigger law outlaws abortions with limited exceptions, such as rape or incest or to save a pregnant person\u0026#039;s life. PPAU argued the legislation is \u0022flagrantly unconstitutional.\u0022\r\n\r\nThirteen states have passed trigger bans. A person convicted of violating Utah\u0026#039;s trigger law could face as many as 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.\r\n\r\nStone wrote in his ruling that the injunction served the public interest, and that the trigger law \u0022upsets the long-standing status quo on which Utah women and their families have relied for at least five decades.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Without a temporary restraining order, the act will cause irreparable harm to PPAU, its patients, and its staff,\u0022 Stone wrote. \u0022If left in place, the act will force many Utahns to continue carrying a pregnancy that they have decided to end, with all of the physical, emotional, and financial costs that entails.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Utah ruling came on the same day that a Louisiana judge temporarily blocked that state\u0026#039;s trigger ban, which she called \u0022unconstitutionally vague.\u0022