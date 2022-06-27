Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Every donation—large or small—helps us bring you the news that matters.

Please support non-profit Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Dear Common Dreams Readers:
Corporations and billionaires have their own media. Shouldn't we? When you “follow the money” that funds our independent journalism, it all leads back to this: people like you. Our supporters are what allows us to produce journalism in the public interest that is beholden only to people, our planet, and the common good. Please support our Mid-Year Campaign so that we always have a newsroom for the people that is funded by the people. Thank you for your support. --Jon Queally, managing editor

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Without your help, we won’t survive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Utah abortion

Activists rally for reproductive rights at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on May 3, 2022. (Photo: George Frey/Getty Images)

Abortion Rights Defenders Applaud Judge's Block on Utah 'Trigger Ban'

"Today is a win, but it is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult fight," said one pro-choice advocate.

Brett Wilkins

Reproductive rights defenders on Monday welcomed a Utah judge's 14-day injunction against the state's so-called "trigger law" banning abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade last week.

"Without a temporary restraining order, the act will cause irreparable harm to PPAU, its patients, and its staff."

KSTU reports abortions were allowed to resume immediately after 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone approved a request from Planned Parenthood of Utah (PPAU) and the ACLU of Utah for an emergency injunction to block enforcement of the newly enacted law.

"The Supreme Court ruling was devastating and terrifying for our patients and providers, but at least for now, Utahns will be able to get the care they need," PPAU president and chief executive Karrie Galloway said in a statement. "Today is a win, but it is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult fight."

Passed in 2020, Utah's trigger law outlaws abortions with limited exceptions, such as rape or incest or to save a pregnant person's life. PPAU argued the legislation is "flagrantly unconstitutional."

Thirteen states have passed trigger bans. A person convicted of violating Utah's trigger law could face as many as 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Stone wrote in his ruling that the injunction served the public interest, and that the trigger law "upsets the long-standing status quo on which Utah women and their families have relied for at least five decades."

"Without a temporary restraining order, the act will cause irreparable harm to PPAU, its patients, and its staff," Stone wrote. "If left in place, the act will force many Utahns to continue carrying a pregnancy that they have decided to end, with all of the physical, emotional, and financial costs that entails."

Related Content

An employee at Hope Medical Group logs codes

Louisiana Judge Blocks State's Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Jake Johnson

The Utah ruling came on the same day that a Louisiana judge temporarily blocked that state's trigger ban, which she called "unconstitutionally vague."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

"I'm sure this will be all over the corporate media, right?"
That’s what one longtime Common Dreams reader said yesterday after the newsroom reported on new research showing how corporate price gouging surged to a nearly 70-year high in 2021. While major broadcasters, newspapers, and other outlets continue to carry water for their corporate advertisers when they report on issues like inflation, economic inequality, and the climate emergency, our independence empowers us to provide you stories and perspectives that powerful interests don’t want you to have. But this independence is only possible because of support from readers like you. You make the difference. If our support dries up, so will we. Our crucial Mid-Year Campaign is now underway and we are in emergency mode to make sure we raise the necessary funds so that every day we can bring you the stories that corporate, for-profit outlets ignore and neglect. Please, if you can, support Common Dreams today.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Utah abortion

Abortion Rights Defenders Applaud Judge's Block on Utah 'Trigger Ban'

"Today is a win, but it is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult fight," said one pro-choice advocate.

Brett Wilkins ·

Kremenchuk missile attack

Scores Feared Dead and Wounded as Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Shopping Center

"People just burned alive," said Ukraine's interior minister, while the head of the Poltava region stated that "it is too early to talk about the final number of the killed."

Brett Wilkins ·

spider monkey and baby

Biodiversity Risks Could Persist for Decades After Global Temperature Peak

One study co-author said the findings "should act as a wake-up call that delaying emissions cuts will mean a temperature overshoot that comes at an astronomical cost to nature and humans that unproven negative emission technologies cannot simply reverse."

Jessica Corbett ·

Police officers gather to remove activists during an anti death penalty protest in front of the US Supreme Court January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Amnesty Report Demands Biden Take Action to End Death Penalty

"The world is waiting for the USA to do what almost 100 countries have achieved during this past half-century—total abolition of the death penalty," said the group.

Julia Conley ·

The House January 6 panel prepares to start a hearing

Pointing to 'Recently Obtained Evidence,' Jan. 6 Panel Calls Surprise Tuesday Hearing

The announcement came less than a week after the House panel delayed new hearings until next month, citing a "deluge" of fresh evidence.

Common Dreams staff ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.