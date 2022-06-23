'Devastating': Supreme Court Blows Massive Hole in State Gun Control Efforts

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nIn a decision with sweeping and grave implications for gun control laws across the country, the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state\u0026#039;s restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms in public.\r\n\r\nSlate legal reporter Mark Joseph Stern warned that the high court\u0026#039;s 6-3 decision—penned by Justice Clarence Thomas—\u0022goes so, so far beyond concealed carry.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s difficult to overstate how devastating Thomas\u0026#039; opinion is for gun control laws,\u0022 Stern wrote. \u0022The Supreme Court has effectively rendered gun restrictions presumptively unconstitutional. This is a revolution in Second Amendment law.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ruling in the case, officially titled New York State Rifle \u0026amp; Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, comes in the wake of horrific mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.\r\n\r\nThe now-invalidated, century-old New York law required applicants for a concealed carry permit to demonstrate \u0022proper cause\u0022 and \u0022good moral character\u0022 before gaining state approval. The Supreme Court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority deemed those requirements a violation of the Second Amendment.\r\n\r\nSeveral other states—including California, Hawaii, Maryland, and Massachusetts—have similar laws.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is devastating,\u0022 Democratic New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi tweeted in response to the ruling. \u0022Expand the Supreme Court.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe North Carolina Justice Center said in a statement that the court\u0026#039;s decision \u0022is deeply historically flawed, staggeringly tone-deaf, and will sadly only lead to more violence in this country.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022We condemn the ruling in the case,\u0022 the group added, \u0022which will have profound implications on efforts to enact meaningful gun legislation that could prevent the daily occurrences of mass shootings in the United States. We are neither safer nor freer because of this ruling.\u0022