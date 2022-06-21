'He Must Resign': Staff Texts Over Fake Elector Slates Implicate Ron Johnson

Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday led calls for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson\u0026#039;s resignation after the House January 6 committee revealed texts indicating that the Republican\u0026#039;s office wanted to hand-deliver certificates of fake electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence in service of former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ron Johnson actively tried to undermine this democracy. He literally tried to hand Mike Pence fake ballots.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe bipartisan congressional panel probing the deadly 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol showed an exchange of text messages initiated by Johnson\u0026#039;s chief of staff Sean Riley to Pence legislative director Chris Hodgson that the Republican senator wanted to advance an \u0022alternate slate of electors\u0022 for Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which Biden won.\r\n\r\n\u0022Do not give that to him,\u0022 Hodgson texted back.\r\n\r\nIn response to the presentation during Tuesday\u0026#039;s hearing state Rep. Francesca Hong (D-76) tweeted that \u0022Sen. Ron Johnson should resign, effective immediately.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Johnson is not among the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to overturn President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s Electoral College victory, he did host a December 2020 hearing at which supporters of Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the election was \u0022stolen\u0022 spent hours promoting conspiracy theories about the contest.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) called Johnson\u0026#039;s action \u0022direct support for for Trump\u0026#039;s conspiracy to overturn the will of the people in Wisconsin.\u0022\r\n\r\nFour Democratic candidates for Johnson\u0026#039;s Senate seat also called on him to resign.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ron Johnson actively tried to undermine this democracy. He literally tried to hand Mike Pence fake ballots,\u0022 Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said in a statement. \u0022Once again, Ron Johnson has proven he\u0026#039;s a danger to our country and our fundamental rights. I\u0026#039;m calling for him to resign immediately.\u0022\r\n\r\nState Treasurer Sarah Godlewski argued that \u0022it is clear Ron Johnson is a threat to our democracy and is unfit to continue serving in the United States Senate.\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer state lawmaker Tom Nelson called Johnson \u0022a criminal and a traitor\u0022 who should \u0022be prosecuted.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He must resign,\u0022 Nelson added. \r\n\r\nMilwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, also running in the primary to oust Johnson, tweeted that \u0022Trump and his MAGA allies planned, promoted, and paid for a seditious conspiracy to overturn an election they lost. And Ron Johnson attempted to deliver it to D.C. on a silver platter.\u0022\r\n\r\nResponding to the congressional committee\u0026#039;s revelation, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning tweeted that \u0022the senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This was a staff-to-staff exchange,\u0022 she added. \u0022His new chief of staff contacted the vice president’s office,\u0022 which \u0022said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story.\u0022