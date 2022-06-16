'Species Extinction Is a Choice': Groups Urge Strong Global Pact to Save Life on Earth

Ahead of a global summit next week, a global coalition of conservationists Thursday called on world leaders and policymakers to forge a concrete and meaningful agreement to urgently address the crisis of biodiversity and species loss that is rapidly \u0022unraveling the fabric of life\u0022 on planet Earth.\r\n\r\nIn a letter addressed to parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity—set to kick off its next round of talks on June 21 in Nairobi, Kenya—the more than 100 groups say the \u0022global community is living through an unprecedented biodiversity crisis\u0022 that must be urgently addressed.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need this agreement to commit to real transformative change because the future depends on it.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile nations have vowed to take meaningful action via the Global Diversity Framework backed by the United Nations, the groups behind the letter said in a statement that the progress has been far too slow.\r\n\r\nThe letter states that \u0022dozens of species are lost daily, and UN scientists predict we are on track to lose one million species, many in the coming decades.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe consequences of such profound losses \u0022are dire,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022We are undermining our planetary life-support systems including food pollination, water purification, carbon sequestration, and disease regulation. Globally, we are losing the very species that inspired our histories, myths, and cultures.\u0022\r\n\r\nThere are high hopes ahead of next week\u0026#039;s summit—officially called the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity—but conflicts over the scope of an agreement and financing mechanisms have added \u0022tensions\u0022 to negotiations and sparked fears that what the result will fall short of what scientists and experts say is needed.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s gut-wrenching that the global framework for saving biodiversity doesn\u0026#039;t yet commit to stopping species extinction right now,\u0022 said Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the U.S.-based groups that signed the letter.\r\n\r\n\u0022Organizations around the world are demanding action, and all the necessary text for the global community to stop extinction is on the table,\u0022 Sanerib continued. \u0022We\u0026#039;re unraveling the fabric of life and losing the species that make life possible and rewarding. We need this agreement to commit to real transformative change because the future depends on it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the letter:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe world\u0026#039;s leading conservation scientists have called for transformative change, and UN Secretary-General Guterres has called for \u0022bold action to end our suicidal war with nature.\u0022 You can take that action by agreeing to already-proposed text that would set the goal of halting human-caused species extinctions beginning in 2022;\u0026nbsp; improve the conservation status of threatened species and sustain all other native species by 2030; and ensure full recovery of all species by 2050 in the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Globally we must do everything in our power to accomplish these objectives and accompany them with financial backing and capacity sharing so we can unite to save life on Earth.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe impending extinction of hundreds of thousands of species is a choice and by maintaining the status quo, governments are choosing extinction. This must stop. Future generations are depending on us to act boldly, and the time to respond to the biodiversity crisis is rapidly dwindling. Please make 2022 the year in which the world chooses to stop extinction and commits the resources to do so. Life on Earth depends on it.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Convention, comprised of 195 countries plus the European Union, was slated to have a working agreement in place by 2020 but the talks were repeatedly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.\r\n\r\nLate last year, as Common Dreams reported, an analysis by the World Wildlife Fund warned that the world could be facing within a decade the \u0022largest mass extinction event since dinosaurs\u0022 if humanity\u0026#039;s destructive behavior is not significantly changed.\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, a group of 18 top scientists called for \u0022the need for transformative change\u0022 to curb the related crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, emphasizing that incremental solutions or feeble reforms simply would not be enough to curb the interlocking emergencies.\r\n\r\n\u0022Species extinction is a choice,\u0022 said Zak Smith, director of NRDC\u0026#039;s Global Biodiversity Conservation program, in a statement Thursday. \u0022As countries put the finishing touches on a new plan to secure the natural life support systems we depend on, they must anchor that plan with a commitment to halt species extinction. Setting such a target is critical for forging a new relationship with nature that saves species, ecosystems, and humanity.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnd as the letter concludes: \u0022Future generations are depending on us to act boldly, and the time to respond to the biodiversity crisis is rapidly dwindling. Please make 2022 the year in which the world chooses to stop extinction and commits the resources to do so. Life on Earth depends on it.\u0022