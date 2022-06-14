House Swept Into Yellowstone River as Record Flooding Offers Yet Another Glimpse of Climate Crisis

Footage circulating on social media Tuesday showed a home in Gardiner, Montana crashing into the flooded Yellowstone River after rushing water undermined the foundation and broke the house\u0026#039;s stilts, offering what climate campaigners warn is a picture of the kind of catastrophe likely to become more common as the climate crisis worsens.\r\n\r\n\u0022A hot world means more rain,\u0022 said author and 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben in response to the video.\r\n\r\nThe building—reportedly a multi-family house where five local families and individuals lived—was swept into the rushing river after heavy rains and the region\u0026#039;s fast-melting snowpack triggered historic flooding.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile an unknown number of tourists visiting Yellowstone National Park were evacuated, journalist Kathleen McLaughlin tweeted, \u0022the impact of catastrophic flooding in the Yellowstone region will fall hardest on working-class people\u0022 who live there year-round.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPower outages were reported on Monday across Yellowstone National Park, which covers 2.2 million acres in parts of Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho, while officials evacuated visitors and closed entrances to the park indefinitely, according to NBC News. \r\n\r\n\u0022This is flooding that we\u0026#039;ve just never seen in our lifetimes before.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will not know timing of the park\u0026#039;s reopening until flood waters subside and we\u0026#039;re able to assess the damage throughout the park,\u0022 park superintendent Cam Sholly told CBS News.\r\n\r\nRoad access to Gardiner, home to about 900 residents, was cut off due to the flooding as mudslides and rockslides were reported in the area.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is flooding that we\u0026#039;ve just never seen in our lifetimes before,\u0022 Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Billings, Montana, told NBC.\r\n\r\nThe river crested at 13.88 feet on Monday. The previous record, 11.5 feet, was set in 1918.\r\n\r\nNBC reported that \u0022numerous homes and other structures were destroyed\u0022 in addition to the home that collapsed into the river, but said there have been no reports of injuries thus far.\r\n\r\nAni Dasgupta, president and CEO of the World Resources Institute, said the dramatic footage of the house should push policymakers to \u0022speed up climate action this decade, this year, this month, this week, today, right now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Nowhere on Earth is immune to climate change,\u0022 said Dasgupta.